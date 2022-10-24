Lirik Lagu Garage Palace - Gorillaz ft. Little Simz

24 Oktober 2022, 04:01 WIB
Lirik lagu Gorillaz.
Lirik lagu Gorillaz. /YouTube/Gorillaz

Oh, palace flows
Rain falls from the heavens to my palace rooftop
When the light shines through it I feel more exposed
Will it ever change here? We'll just never know
Stimulation, I'm in need of
See the time is of the essence and this clock doesn't own a home
Rain falls from the heavens to my palace rooftop
When the light shines through I feel more exposed

In tune with myself
On it, my mind is my weakness
Wear your strength, you might surprise yourself
Never deny yourself, I live in the space is my thesis
I know you need this, I know you need this
I'm prone to run out of pieces
That might connect to something bigger
All in your mind, could follow me, you should consider
Look at the time, I'm probably later than ever
"What did you find?" Well come in here, and lit it with pressure
I look to the heavens and I saw open gates
I walked up and then I paused
What the fuck did you do this for?
Wish me luck when that midnight falls
Memories of a past life
Can this be, this is our time
Can this be, this is our time
Come on

In stillness, known to the world, do you feel this?
Trapped in my mind, hope I can find solitude
When connecting all of these pieces
I know you need this, I know you need this
I fold and unleash the beast
Unknown is what I would be
If my whole purpose here wasn't to speak
Now look at the time, I know that I am early today
What did you find when giving up and running away?
I gazed to the stars and this view can't be shared
When there are no other eyes in this room
Mean the words when you sing your tune
Free as a bird when I intake fumes
Memories of this past life
Can this be, this is our time
Can this be, this is our time
Come on

Credit

Artis: Gorillaz ft. Little Sinz
Album: Humanz
Rilis: 2017
Genre: Alternatif/Indie, R&B/Soul, Pop, Hip Hop/Rap
Penulis Lagu: Damon Albarn, Remi Kabaka, Simbiatu Ajikawo

Fakta di Balik Lagu Ini

Grup band yang beraliran alternatif dan R&B ini dibentuk pada 1998. Diketahui, Gorillaz telah mendapat beberapa penghargaan.

Gorillaz merupakan band yang konsisten menggunakan konsep virtual kartun dalam video klipnya.

Pada April 2017, Gorillaz merilis album kelimanya yang bertajuk Humanz. Album ini berisi lebih dari 20 album, dan masuk dalam nominasi Grammy Award untuk Album Musik Alternatif Terbaik.

