Lirik Lagu Garage Palace - Gorillaz ft. Little Simz

Oh, palace flows

Rain falls from the heavens to my palace rooftop

When the light shines through it I feel more exposed

Will it ever change here? We'll just never know

Stimulation, I'm in need of

See the time is of the essence and this clock doesn't own a home

Rain falls from the heavens to my palace rooftop

When the light shines through I feel more exposed

In tune with myself

On it, my mind is my weakness

Wear your strength, you might surprise yourself

Never deny yourself, I live in the space is my thesis

I know you need this, I know you need this

I'm prone to run out of pieces

That might connect to something bigger

All in your mind, could follow me, you should consider

Look at the time, I'm probably later than ever

"What did you find?" Well come in here, and lit it with pressure

I look to the heavens and I saw open gates

I walked up and then I paused

What the fuck did you do this for?

Wish me luck when that midnight falls

Memories of a past life

Can this be, this is our time

Can this be, this is our time

Come on

In stillness, known to the world, do you feel this?

Trapped in my mind, hope I can find solitude

When connecting all of these pieces

I know you need this, I know you need this

I fold and unleash the beast

Unknown is what I would be

If my whole purpose here wasn't to speak

Now look at the time, I know that I am early today

What did you find when giving up and running away?

I gazed to the stars and this view can't be shared

When there are no other eyes in this room

Mean the words when you sing your tune

Free as a bird when I intake fumes

Memories of this past life

Can this be, this is our time

Can this be, this is our time

Come on

Credit

Artis: Gorillaz ft. Little Sinz

Album: Humanz

Rilis: 2017

Genre: Alternatif/Indie, R&B/Soul, Pop, Hip Hop/Rap

Penulis Lagu: Damon Albarn, Remi Kabaka, Simbiatu Ajikawo

Fakta di Balik Lagu Ini

Grup band yang beraliran alternatif dan R&B ini dibentuk pada 1998. Diketahui, Gorillaz telah mendapat beberapa penghargaan.

Gorillaz merupakan band yang konsisten menggunakan konsep virtual kartun dalam video klipnya.

Pada April 2017, Gorillaz merilis album kelimanya yang bertajuk Humanz. Album ini berisi lebih dari 20 album, dan masuk dalam nominasi Grammy Award untuk Album Musik Alternatif Terbaik.