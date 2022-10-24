Lirik Lagu Let Me Love You (Until You Learn to Love Yourself) - Ne-Yo dan Fakta di Baliknya

Let Me Love You (Until You Learn to Love Yourself) – Ne-Yo

Much as you blame yourself, you can't be blamed for the way that you feel

Had no example of a love that was even remotely real

How can you understand something that you never had

Ooh baby if you let me, I can help you out with all of that

Girl let me love you

And I will love you

Until you learn to love yourself

Girl let me love you

And all your trouble

Don't be afraid, girl let me help

Girl let me love you

And I will love you

Until you learn to love yourself

Girl let me love you

A heart of numbness, gets brought to life

I'll take you there

Girl let me love you

Girl let me love you baby, oh

Girl let me love you

Girl let me love you baby

Girl let me love you

Let me love you, let me love you, oh

I can see the pain behind your eyes

It's been there for quite a while

I just wanna be the one to remind you what it is to smile

I would like to show you what true love can really do

Girl let me love you

And I will love you

Until you learn to love yourself

Girl let me love you

And all your trouble

Don't be afraid, girl let me help

Girl let me love you

And I will love you

Until you learn to love yourself

Girl let me love you

A heart of numbness, gets brought to life

I'll take you there

Girl let me love you baby

Girl let me love you

Let me love you, let me love you baby

Girl let me love you

Girl let me love you baby

Girl let me love you

Let me love you, girl let me love you baby

For every heart that beats

For every heart that beats

For every heart that beats

For every heart that beats

Heart that beats

Heart that beats

Heart that beats

Heart that beats

Girl let me love you

And I will love you

Until you learn to love yourself

Girl let me love you

And all your trouble

Don't be afraid, girl let me help

Girl let me love you

And I will love you

Until you learn to love yourself

Girl let me love you

A heart of numbness, gets brought to life

I'll take you there