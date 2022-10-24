Lirik Lagu Work Out - J Cole dan Fakta di Baliknya

- 24 Oktober 2022, 04:01 WIB
J Cole.
J Cole.

Work Out - J Cole

I wanna see you work out for me, work out for me

Ay, we've got a good thing
Don't know if I'mma see you again
But is that a good thing?
'Cause girl, I can't be your man, no ma'am
I know what's on your brain
You probably hope it never would end
Like, "is it the real thing
Or is it just a one night stand?"
Well then

Let me see you get
High then go low
Now, girl won't you drop that thing down to the floor?
I'm here for one night, how far will you go?
I wanna see you (Work out for me, work out for me)

High then go low
Now, girl won't you drop that thing down to the floor?
I'm here for one night, how far will you go?
I wanna see you (Work out for me, work out for me)

She like them boys with the big old chains
Ride around town in the big old Range
I knew her when I rocked big old jeans
Now the little nigga doing big old thangs
Would you look at that? I came back for her
Just to give it to ya, like you asked for it
Man, that thing in them jeans too fat for her
Rebounds so I caught her off the backboard
I told her: "baby girl, come here
Know I run the town even when I ain't from there"
And I brag hardly but just to show up at this party
I made what your nigga make in one year, that's unfair, but
So is life, take a chance, roll the dice
Money can't buy you love 'cause it's overpriced
Don't overthink, just hope it's right
I'm only here for the night

Ay, we've got a good thing
Don't know if I'mma see you again
But is that a good thing?
'Cause girl, I can't be your man, no ma'am
I know what's on your brain
You probably hope it never would end
Like, "is it the real thing
Or is it just a one night stand?"
Well then

Let me see you get
High then go low
Now, girl won't you drop that thing down to the floor?
I'm here for one night, how far will you go?
I wanna see you (Work out for me, work out for me)

High then go low
Now, girl won't you drop that thing down to the floor?
I'm here for one night, how far will you go?
I wanna see you (Work out for me, work out for me)

