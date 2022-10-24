Lirik Lagu Work Out - J Cole dan Fakta di Baliknya

Work Out - J Cole

I wanna see you work out for me, work out for me

Ay, we've got a good thing

Don't know if I'mma see you again

But is that a good thing?

'Cause girl, I can't be your man, no ma'am

I know what's on your brain

You probably hope it never would end

Like, "is it the real thing

Or is it just a one night stand?"

Well then

Let me see you get

High then go low

Now, girl won't you drop that thing down to the floor?

I'm here for one night, how far will you go?

I wanna see you (Work out for me, work out for me)

High then go low

Now, girl won't you drop that thing down to the floor?

I'm here for one night, how far will you go?

I wanna see you (Work out for me, work out for me)

She like them boys with the big old chains

Ride around town in the big old Range

I knew her when I rocked big old jeans

Now the little nigga doing big old thangs

Would you look at that? I came back for her

Just to give it to ya, like you asked for it

Man, that thing in them jeans too fat for her

Rebounds so I caught her off the backboard

I told her: "baby girl, come here

Know I run the town even when I ain't from there"

And I brag hardly but just to show up at this party

I made what your nigga make in one year, that's unfair, but

So is life, take a chance, roll the dice

Money can't buy you love 'cause it's overpriced

Don't overthink, just hope it's right

I'm only here for the night

Ay, we've got a good thing

Don't know if I'mma see you again

But is that a good thing?

'Cause girl, I can't be your man, no ma'am

I know what's on your brain

You probably hope it never would end

Like, "is it the real thing

Or is it just a one night stand?"

Well then

Let me see you get

High then go low

Now, girl won't you drop that thing down to the floor?

I'm here for one night, how far will you go?

I wanna see you (Work out for me, work out for me)

High then go low

Now, girl won't you drop that thing down to the floor?

I'm here for one night, how far will you go?

I wanna see you (Work out for me, work out for me)