Lirik Lagu Don’t Wake Me Up - Why Don’t We feat Jonas Blue dan Fakta di Baliknya

Don’t Wake Me Up – Why Don’t We feat Jonas Blue

Wishing for the real thing

Lonely and out of place

When I don't have you with me

Does your heart stay the same

On all these nights alone? Yeah

Or is it just me

Hoping you'll come home?

'Cause I don't know if I can make you happy

No matter what the odds, I'm gonna try

A million miles away, I feel you with me

For now, our love will live inside my mind

So, don't wake me up in the middle of the night

'Cause I finally found you

I feel your love every time I close my eyes

'Causе I finally found you

When the times are hardеst, I find you in the darkness

You're a dream and that is enough (that is enough), yeah

Don't wake me up in the middle of the night

'Cause I finally found you

Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh

Finally found you

Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh

Finally found you (found you)

Summer days so far away

Only see 'em in the rearview, yeah (rearview, yeah)

How will I hold you again

To make you feel at home?

'Cause I don't know if I can make you happy

No matter what the odds, I'm gonna try

A million miles away, I feel you with me (I feel you with me)

For now, our love will live inside my mind