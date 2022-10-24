Lirik Lagu Don’t Wake Me Up - Why Don’t We feat Jonas Blue dan Fakta di Baliknya

Don’t Wake Me Up – Why Don’t We feat Jonas Blue
Wishing for the real thing
Lonely and out of place
When I don't have you with me
Does your heart stay the same
On all these nights alone? Yeah
Or is it just me
Hoping you'll come home?
'Cause I don't know if I can make you happy
No matter what the odds, I'm gonna try
A million miles away, I feel you with me
For now, our love will live inside my mind
So, don't wake me up in the middle of the night
'Cause I finally found you
I feel your love every time I close my eyes
'Causе I finally found you
When the times are hardеst, I find you in the darkness
You're a dream and that is enough (that is enough), yeah
Don't wake me up in the middle of the night
'Cause I finally found you
Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh
Finally found you
Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh
Finally found you (found you)
Summer days so far away
Only see 'em in the rearview, yeah (rearview, yeah)
How will I hold you again
To make you feel at home?
'Cause I don't know if I can make you happy
No matter what the odds, I'm gonna try
A million miles away, I feel you with me (I feel you with me)
For now, our love will live inside my mind
