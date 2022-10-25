Lirik Lagu New Thing - Zico feat Homies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu New Thing
[Verse 1]
Naneun saepping
11 nyeonjjae freshman
Yumyeongsereul geodeo
Hyeonchal daesin seupegeul stackin'
Ooh, you're not savage
Namui meosman ssaebiji
Nan chwihyangeul gamchwo geurae
Nae sekeon kaneun susukkekki
Show and proveui simbol
Neombol su eopsneun imgeum
The king it back, ppwah!
Dasi kosiguk
Amman yeongkkeulhaedo geunboneun jeoldae mot sa
Nuntingeuro baeun neoui street fashion
Ttukka paegopa
[Pre-Chorus]
Gibuni jjaejyeo
Ayy, who's the best dresser
Bangyeong 100m nuga jel twieo
Jal doemyeon selleop
Mot doemyeon pyeongsaeng riselleo
Nae gaeseongeun sidaereul an ta, huh
An ta 'cause
[Chorus]
Naneun saepping
Modeun ge da saepping
Bose oseul geolchyeodo
Beuraendeu mutneun DM-i wa
I'm too sexy
Heon jip jugo saejip
Peurimieomi buteo
Du bae, se bae, ne bae, yeah
[Verse 2]
Ama naneun oneuldo michige hagessji workin’
Iyuneun ppeonhaji saeroun osi
Areo ni wichineun geotman haji ma
Geonbang billin ge ti naseo, bro
Ije yeoreumi onikka junbihae
Nae mogeda chaewojil aiseuchein
One, two, three, four
Oseul seneun geosdo jigyeowo man
New thang (New thang)
I love my hates (My hates)
Wonhae new chain (New chain)
Uri eomman saengilmada sae gabangi saenggiji (Ooh)
Singirok gaengsin (Yeah)
Urin eopseo baesin (Y baesin)
Naneun maeil saesin
[Verse 3]
Yet sir, I really came from zero (Yeah, yeah)
Geuraeseo 2baero work (Yeah, yeah)
Chaegimeul gajin salmeun saenggakboda goerowo (Woah)
Eonjena let's go hard
Nae oseun saerowo (Yeah)
Nan unjeonhal ttaemada maen apira oerowo (Yeah)
An musyeo drip check (Yeah)
Nae osdeureun neul saepping
Amudo mot mallyeo naran badaknomu swekkin (Nah)
Meomchul su eopseo nan ssahaya hae stack (Stack)
Anjeonmoreul sseossdeon
Naneun jeoldae moshae cap
[Pre-Chorus]
Gibuni jjaejyeo
Ayy, who's the best dresser
Bangyeong 100m nuga jel twieo
Jal doemyeon selleop
Mot doemyeon pyeongsaeng riselleo
Nae gaeseongeun sidaereul an ta huh
An ta 'cause
[Chorus]
Naneun saepping
Modeun ge da saepping
Bose oseul geolchyeodo
Beuraendeu mutneun tMi wa
I'm too sexy
Heon jip jugo saejip
Peurimieomi buteo
Du bae, se bae, ne bae, yeah
[Outro]
Naneun saepping modeun ge da saepping
