Lirik Lagu New Thing - Zico feat Homies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu New Thing

[Verse 1]

Naneun saepping

11 nyeonjjae freshman

Yumyeongsereul geodeo

Hyeonchal daesin seupegeul stackin'

Ooh, you're not savage

Namui meosman ssaebiji

Nan chwihyangeul gamchwo geurae

Nae sekeon kaneun susukkekki

Show and proveui simbol

Neombol su eopsneun imgeum

The king it back, ppwah!

Dasi kosiguk

Amman yeongkkeulhaedo geunboneun jeoldae mot sa

Nuntingeuro baeun neoui street fashion

Ttukka paegopa

[Pre-Chorus]

Gibuni jjaejyeo

Ayy, who's the best dresser

Bangyeong 100m nuga jel twieo

Jal doemyeon selleop

Mot doemyeon pyeongsaeng riselleo

Nae gaeseongeun sidaereul an ta, huh

An ta 'cause

[Chorus]

Naneun saepping

Modeun ge da saepping

Bose oseul geolchyeodo

Beuraendeu mutneun DM-i wa

I'm too sexy

Heon jip jugo saejip

Peurimieomi buteo

Du bae, se bae, ne bae, yeah

[Verse 2]

Ama naneun oneuldo michige hagessji workin’

Iyuneun ppeonhaji saeroun osi

Areo ni wichineun geotman haji ma

Geonbang billin ge ti naseo, bro

Ije yeoreumi onikka junbihae

Nae mogeda chaewojil aiseuchein

One, two, three, four

Oseul seneun geosdo jigyeowo man

New thang (New thang)

I love my hates (My hates)

Wonhae new chain (New chain)

Uri eomman saengilmada sae gabangi saenggiji (Ooh)

Singirok gaengsin (Yeah)

Urin eopseo baesin (Y baesin)

Naneun maeil saesin

[Verse 3]

Yet sir, I really came from zero (Yeah, yeah)

Geuraeseo 2baero work (Yeah, yeah)

Chaegimeul gajin salmeun saenggakboda goerowo (Woah)

Eonjena let's go hard

Nae oseun saerowo (Yeah)

Nan unjeonhal ttaemada maen apira oerowo (Yeah)

An musyeo drip check (Yeah)

Nae osdeureun neul saepping

Amudo mot mallyeo naran badaknomu swekkin (Nah)

Meomchul su eopseo nan ssahaya hae stack (Stack)

Anjeonmoreul sseossdeon

Naneun jeoldae moshae cap

[Pre-Chorus]

Gibuni jjaejyeo

Ayy, who's the best dresser

Bangyeong 100m nuga jel twieo

Jal doemyeon selleop

Mot doemyeon pyeongsaeng riselleo

Nae gaeseongeun sidaereul an ta huh

An ta 'cause

[Chorus]

Naneun saepping

Modeun ge da saepping

Bose oseul geolchyeodo

Beuraendeu mutneun tMi wa

I'm too sexy

Heon jip jugo saejip

Peurimieomi buteo

Du bae, se bae, ne bae, yeah

[Outro]

Naneun saepping modeun ge da saepping