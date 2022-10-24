Lirik Lagu Counteract – Islander dan Fakta di Balik Lagunya

Counteract - Islander
Confuse the path of distractions and send them on their way
Maintain stability, and gravitate towards purity, and always seize the day
You know it's ours for the taking (It belongs to us)
You know it's ours for the taking (It belongs to us)
So reach out your hand and grab it
And hold on to it
And never let it go
Now counteract this world
Devastate the masses
Counteract
Counteract this world
Devastate the masses
Demonstrate the truth
Eliminate the friction between innocence and strife
Let the old men speak of their dreams, and let the young men
Tell you what they've seen
You know it's ours for the taking (It belongs to us)
You know it's ours for the taking (It belongs to us)
So reach out your hand and grab it
And hold on to it
And never let it go
Now counteract this world
Devastate the masses
Counteract
Counteract this world
Devastate the masses
Demonstrate the truth
This is not a dream
(Wake up)
Now tell them something they don't want to hear
Artikel Pilihan