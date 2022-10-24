Lirik Lagu Counteract – Islander dan Fakta di Balik Lagunya

Counteract - Islander

Confuse the path of distractions and send them on their way

Maintain stability, and gravitate towards purity, and always seize the day

You know it's ours for the taking (It belongs to us)

You know it's ours for the taking (It belongs to us)

So reach out your hand and grab it

And hold on to it

And never let it go

Now counteract this world

Devastate the masses

Counteract

Counteract this world

Devastate the masses

Demonstrate the truth

Eliminate the friction between innocence and strife

Let the old men speak of their dreams, and let the young men

Tell you what they've seen

You know it's ours for the taking (It belongs to us)

You know it's ours for the taking (It belongs to us)

So reach out your hand and grab it

And hold on to it

And never let it go

Now counteract this world

Devastate the masses

Counteract

Counteract this world

Devastate the masses

Demonstrate the truth

This is not a dream

(Wake up)

Now tell them something they don't want to hear