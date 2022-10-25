Lirik Lagu Where are You Now - Calum Scott feat Lost Frequencies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Where are You Now
You're just like my favourite song going round and round my head
Like my favourite song going round and round my head
Five days on the freeway
Riding shotgun with you (Yeah, yeah)
Two hearts in the fast lane
We had big dreams in blue (Yeah, yeah)
Playing Sweet Child O' Mine
And I still feel that line
Where are you now?
Where are you now?
Hey, it's been too long
Too long to go, my love
Where did we go wrong?
Too late to turn around
Where are you now?
Where are you now?
Hey, it's been too long
You're just like my favourite song going round and round my head
Like my favourite song going round and round my head
You're just like my favourite song going round and round my head
Like my favourite song going round and round my head
(Where are you now?)
Hey, it's been too long
Some days I can feel it
But the feeling ain't all blue
You got me believing
One day you gotta come through
Lost in these city lights
Cause I can't sleep tonight
Where are you now?
Where are you now?
Hey, it's been too long
Too long to go, my love
Where did we go wrong?
Too late to turn around
Where are you now?
Where are you now?
Hey, it's been too long
