Lirik Lagu Where are You Now - Calum Scott feat Lost Frequencies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Where are You Now

You're just like my favourite song going round and round my head

Like my favourite song going round and round my head

Five days on the freeway

Riding shotgun with you (Yeah, yeah)

Two hearts in the fast lane

We had big dreams in blue (Yeah, yeah)

Playing Sweet Child O' Mine

And I still feel that line

Where are you now?

Where are you now?

Hey, it's been too long

Too long to go, my love

Where did we go wrong?

Too late to turn around

Where are you now?

Where are you now?

Hey, it's been too long

You're just like my favourite song going round and round my head

Like my favourite song going round and round my head

You're just like my favourite song going round and round my head

Like my favourite song going round and round my head

(Where are you now?)

Hey, it's been too long

Some days I can feel it

But the feeling ain't all blue

You got me believing

One day you gotta come through

Lost in these city lights

Cause I can't sleep tonight

Where are you now?

Where are you now?

Hey, it's been too long

Too long to go, my love

Where did we go wrong?

Too late to turn around

Where are you now?

Where are you now?

Hey, it's been too long