Lirik Lagu Let’s Go - Ne-Yo feat Calvin Harris dan Fakta di Baliknya

Let’s Go – Ne-Yo feat Calvin Harris

Let's go!

Make no excuses now

I'm talking here and now

I'm talking here and now

Let's go!

Your time is running out

I'm talking here and now

I'm talking here and now

It's not about what you've done

It's about what you doing

It's all about where you going

No matter where you've been

Let's go!

Let's go!

Let's go!

Let's go!

Hey! Its now or never,

Let's go!

Tomorrow's good, tonight is better

Ooo let's go!

There ain't no better time

I'm talking here and now

I'm talking here and now

Let's go!

Right now is where you shine

I'm talking here and now

I'm talking here and now

It's not about what you've done

It's about what you doing

It's all about where you going

No matter where you've been

Let's go!

Let's go!

Let's go!

Let's go!

Hey! Its now or never,

Let's go!

Tomorrow's good, tonight is better