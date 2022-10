Lirik Lagu If Tomorrow I’m Losing You - Morad dan Fakta di Baliknya

If Tomorrow I’m Losing You – Morad

If you ever have a thought to leave me

Do me a favor please

Break my heart to debris

Don't leave a speck of remains

And I'll walk a thousand steps away

I won't turn my head around

Cause I don't have the guts

To stare truth in the face

No, I don't have the heart

To loving your ghost

I admit I'm a fool

For you oh I am

I admit I'm afraid

If tomorrow I'm losing you

If tomorrow I'm losing you

If you ever have a thought to desert me

Do me a favor would you?

Take a moment

Take a walk to our memory lane

Cause the last thing I want

Is loving your ghost

I admit I'm a fool

For you oh I am

Admit I'm afraid

If Tomorrow I'm losing you

If Tomorrow I'm losing you

I admit I'm a fool

For you oh I am

Admit I'm afraid

If Tomorrow I'm losing you

If Tomorrow I'm losing you

Oh I admit I'm a fool for you

I admit I'm afraid, I'm afraid

If Tomorrow I'm losing you

If Tomorrow I'm losing you

Artis: Morad

Album: About a Woman