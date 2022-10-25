Lirik Lagu Beautiful - Christina Aguilera dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Beautiful

[Spoken]

Don't look at me

Every day is so wonderful

Then suddenly it's hard to breathe

Now and then I get insecure

From all the pain, I'm so ashamed

I am beautiful no matter what they say

Words can't bring me down

I am beautiful in every single way

Yes, words can't bring me down... Oh no

So don't you bring me down today

To all your friends you're delirious

So consumed in all your doom

Trying hard to fill the emptiness

The pieces gone, left the puzzle undone

Is that the way it is?

You are beautiful no matter what they say

Words can't bring you down...oh no

You are beautiful in every single way

Yes, words can't bring you down, oh, no

So don't you bring me down today

No matter what we do

(No matter what we do)

No matter what we say

(No matter what we say)

We're the song inside the tune

Full of beautiful mistakes

And everywhere we go

(And everywhere we go)

The sun will always shine

(The sun will always, always shine)

And tomorrow we might wake on the other side

We are beautiful no matter what they say

Yes, words won't bring us down, no, no

We are beautiful in every single way

Yes, words can't bring us down, oh, no

So don't you bring me down today