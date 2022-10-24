Lirik Lagu Secrets - The Weeknd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Secrets - The Weeknd

Everybody here wants you

My love, my love

And I know that you want him too

My love, my love

I ask you what your heart desires

My love, my love

You tell me I'm the only one

My love, my love

It's a lie, a lie

I catch you every time

In your lust, your lust

Every time you close your eyes

I hear the secrets that you keep

When you're talking in your sleep

I hear the secrets that you keep, keep, keep

When you're talk, talking, talking

I hear the secrets that you keep

When you're talking in your sleep

I hear the secrets that you keep, keep, keep

When you're talk, talking, talking

You told me not to worry about

Those guys, those guys

You told me that you left it all behind

Behind

It's a lie, a lie

I catch you every time

In your lust, your lust

Every time you close your eyes

I hear the secrets that you keep

When you're talking in your sleep

I hear the secrets that you keep, keep, keep

When you're talk, talking, talking

I hear the secrets that you keep

When you're talking in your sleep

I hear the secrets that you keep, keep, keep

When you're talk, talking, talking

Wipe... the...

Lust from your eyes

I see that you're not mine

I can see the lust in your eyes

You can't hide it

You can't be the one

I realize, we're divided

I hear the secrets that you keep

When you're talking in your sleep

I hear the secrets that you keep, keep, keep

When you're talk, talking, talking

I hear the secrets that you keep

When you're talking in your sleep

I hear the secrets that you keep, keep, keep

When you're talk, talking, talking