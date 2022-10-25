Lirik Lagu Take Me Home - Cash Cash feat Bebe Rexha dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Take Me Home

I'm falling to pieces

But I need this

Yeah, I need this

You're my fault

My weakness

When did you turn so cold

You cut me down to the bone

Now you're dancing

All over my soul

I'm falling to pieces

To pieces, to pieces

But I still stay cause you're the only thing I know

So won't you take, oh, won't you take me home

Take me home, home, home

Take me home, home, home

Take me

Take me

Take me

Take me

Take me home (home, home, home)

Round in circles

Here we go

With the highest highs

And the lowest lows

But no one shakes me like you do

My best mistake was you

You're my sweet affliction

Cause you hurt me right

But you do it nice

Round in circles

Here we go

Oh Yeah

But I still stay cause you're the only thing I know

So won't you take, oh, won't you take me home

Take me home, home, home

Take me home, home, home

Take me

Take me

Take me

Take me

Take me home, home, home

Take me home, home, home

Take me

Take me, I still stay, oh, won't you take me home

Take me home