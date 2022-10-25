Lirik Lagu Take Me Home - Cash Cash feat Bebe Rexha dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Take Me Home
I'm falling to pieces
But I need this
Yeah, I need this
You're my fault
My weakness
When did you turn so cold
You cut me down to the bone
Now you're dancing
All over my soul
I'm falling to pieces
To pieces, to pieces
But I still stay cause you're the only thing I know
So won't you take, oh, won't you take me home
Take me home, home, home
Take me home, home, home
Take me
Take me
Take me
Take me
Take me home (home, home, home)
Round in circles
Here we go
With the highest highs
And the lowest lows
But no one shakes me like you do
My best mistake was you
You're my sweet affliction
Cause you hurt me right
But you do it nice
Round in circles
Here we go
Oh Yeah
But I still stay cause you're the only thing I know
So won't you take, oh, won't you take me home
Take me home, home, home
Take me home, home, home
Take me
Take me
Take me
Take me
Take me home, home, home
Take me home, home, home
Take me
Take me, I still stay, oh, won't you take me home
Take me home
