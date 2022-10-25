Lirik Lagu Baa Baa Black Sheep - Cocomelon dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Baa Baa Black Sheep

Baa baa, black sheep, have you any wool?

Yes sir, yes sir, three bags full

One for the master, one for the dame

One for the little boy who lives down the lane

Baa baa, black sheep, have you any wool?

Yes sir, yes sir, three bags full

Baa baa, blue sheep, have you any wool?

Yes sir, yes sir, three bags full

One for the master, one for the dame

One for the little boy who lives down the lane

Baa baa, blue sheep, have you any wool?

Yes sir, yes sir, three bags full

Baa baa, pink sheep, have you any wool?

Yes sir, yes sir, three bags full

One for the master, one for the dame

One for the little boy who lives down the lane

Baa baa, pink sheep, have you any wool?

Yes sir, yes sir, three bags full

Baa baa, white sheep, have you any wool?

Yes sir, yes sir, three bags full

One for the master, one for the dame

One for the little boy who lives down the lane

Baa baa, white sheep, have you any wool?

Yes sir, yes sir, three bags full

Credit

Penyanyi: Cocomelon

Penulis: Arun Sethi, Traditional

Produser: Treasure Studio Inc

Fakta di balik Lagu “Baa Baa Black Shep” dan Cocomelon

“Baa Baa Black Sheep” merupakan lagu dalam Season 1 Episode 10 dalam saluran YouTube anak-anak bernama Cocomelon.