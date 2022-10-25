Lirik Lagu Baa Baa Black Sheep - Cocomelon dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Baa Baa Black Sheep
Baa baa, black sheep, have you any wool?
Yes sir, yes sir, three bags full
One for the master, one for the dame
One for the little boy who lives down the lane
Baa baa, black sheep, have you any wool?
Yes sir, yes sir, three bags full
Baa baa, blue sheep, have you any wool?
Yes sir, yes sir, three bags full
One for the master, one for the dame
One for the little boy who lives down the lane
Baa baa, blue sheep, have you any wool?
Yes sir, yes sir, three bags full
Baa baa, pink sheep, have you any wool?
Yes sir, yes sir, three bags full
One for the master, one for the dame
One for the little boy who lives down the lane
Baa baa, pink sheep, have you any wool?
Yes sir, yes sir, three bags full
Baa baa, white sheep, have you any wool?
Yes sir, yes sir, three bags full
One for the master, one for the dame
One for the little boy who lives down the lane
Baa baa, white sheep, have you any wool?
Yes sir, yes sir, three bags full
Credit
Penyanyi: Cocomelon
Penulis: Arun Sethi, Traditional
Produser: Treasure Studio Inc
Fakta di balik Lagu “Baa Baa Black Shep” dan Cocomelon
“Baa Baa Black Sheep” merupakan lagu dalam Season 1 Episode 10 dalam saluran YouTube anak-anak bernama Cocomelon.
