Lirik Flightless Bird, American Mouth – Iron & Wine dan Fakta di Baliknya

Flightless Bird, American Mouth – Iron & Wine
I was a quick wet boy
Diving too deep for coins
All of your street light eyes
Wide on my plastic toys
Then when the cops closed the fair
I cut my long baby hair
Stole me a dog-eared map
And called for you everywhere
Have I found you? Flightless bird
Jealous, weeping
Or lost you? American mouth
Big pill looming
Now I'm a fat house cat
Nursing my sore blunt tongue
Watching the warm poison rats
Curl through the wide fence cracks
Pissin' on magazine photos
Those fishin' lures thrown in the cold and clean
Blood of Christ mountain stream
Have I found you? Flightless bird
Grounded, bleeding
Or lost you? American mouth
Big pill, stuck going down
Credit
Artist: Iron & Wine
Songwriter, Vocals: Sam Beam
Producer, Mixer: Brian Deck
Genre: Folk Rock, Alt-Rock
Fakta
Lagu Flightless Bird, American Mouth diinterpretasikan beberapa orang sebagai kisah seseorang yang berusaha untuk menemukan cinta yang pernah ada. Ketika orang yang ia pernah cintai ditemukan, orang tersebut telah berubah.
