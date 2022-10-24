Lirik Flightless Bird, American Mouth – Iron & Wine dan Fakta di Baliknya

Flightless Bird, American Mouth – Iron & Wine

I was a quick wet boy

Diving too deep for coins

All of your street light eyes

Wide on my plastic toys

Then when the cops closed the fair

I cut my long baby hair

Stole me a dog-eared map

And called for you everywhere

Have I found you? Flightless bird

Jealous, weeping

Or lost you? American mouth

Big pill looming

Now I'm a fat house cat

Nursing my sore blunt tongue

Watching the warm poison rats

Curl through the wide fence cracks

Pissin' on magazine photos

Those fishin' lures thrown in the cold and clean

Blood of Christ mountain stream

Have I found you? Flightless bird

Grounded, bleeding

Or lost you? American mouth

Big pill, stuck going down

Credit

Artist: Iron & Wine

Songwriter, Vocals: Sam Beam

Producer, Mixer: Brian Deck

Genre: Folk Rock, Alt-Rock

Fakta

Lagu Flightless Bird, American Mouth diinterpretasikan beberapa orang sebagai kisah seseorang yang berusaha untuk menemukan cinta yang pernah ada. Ketika orang yang ia pernah cintai ditemukan, orang tersebut telah berubah.