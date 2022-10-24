Lirik Lagu Bang! Bang! – Iwan Rheon dan Fakta di Baliknya

Bang! Bang! – Iwan Rheon
Pass the menu for my mind must pick the food to feed a fool
You're a different kind of decoration cause you wear the room
Bang Bang
Oh yeah, I looked across the room and you were looking back at me
I paid with heart instead of money and my weakness was the tip
Bang Bang
Bang Bang
Bang Bang
When I looked across the room and you were staring straight at me
I spilt some coffee yeah to show ya, you're beautiful, you see
Bang Bang
In your eyes there was an honesty, no lies, but you weren't free
I forgot to place that order cause those colours consumed me
Bang Bang
Bang Bang
Bang Bang
Bang Bang
Bang Bang
Could I take your eyes off that plate for a while?
I can't take my eyes off of you, please be mine
She only held it for a moment; optimism's not my friend
A cup of Beam, anything, shook my beer out the end
Bang Bang
I only held it for a moment; pulses never let you be
If I could hold time for an instant, I would gladly set you free
Bang Bang
Bang Bang
Could I take your eyes off that plate for a while?
I can't take my eyes off of you please be mine
Bang Bang
Bang Bang
Under pumpkins' orange lights we both approached as if to greet
Sharing shy smiles we thought then walked on by never again to meet
