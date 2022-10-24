Lirik Lagu Bang! Bang! – Iwan Rheon dan Fakta di Baliknya

Bang! Bang! – Iwan Rheon

Pass the menu for my mind must pick the food to feed a fool

You're a different kind of decoration cause you wear the room

Bang Bang

Oh yeah, I looked across the room and you were looking back at me

I paid with heart instead of money and my weakness was the tip

Bang Bang

Bang Bang

Bang Bang

When I looked across the room and you were staring straight at me

I spilt some coffee yeah to show ya, you're beautiful, you see

Bang Bang

In your eyes there was an honesty, no lies, but you weren't free

I forgot to place that order cause those colours consumed me

Bang Bang

Bang Bang

Bang Bang

Bang Bang

Bang Bang

Could I take your eyes off that plate for a while?

I can't take my eyes off of you, please be mine

She only held it for a moment; optimism's not my friend

A cup of Beam, anything, shook my beer out the end

Bang Bang

I only held it for a moment; pulses never let you be

If I could hold time for an instant, I would gladly set you free

Bang Bang

Bang Bang

Could I take your eyes off that plate for a while?

I can't take my eyes off of you please be mine

Bang Bang

Bang Bang

Under pumpkins' orange lights we both approached as if to greet

Sharing shy smiles we thought then walked on by never again to meet