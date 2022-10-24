Lirik Lagu What The Hell – Avril Lavigne dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 24 Oktober 2022, 03:00 WIB
Lirik lagu What The Hell - Avril Lavigne.
Lirik lagu What The Hell - Avril Lavigne.

Lirik Lagu What The HellAvril Lavigne

You say that I'm messing with your head
All 'cause I was making out with your friend
Love hurts whether it's right or wrong
I can't stop 'cause I'm having too much fun

You're on your knees
Begging, "Please, stay with me"
But, honestly I just need to be a little crazy

All my life I've been good
But now I'm thinking, "What the hell"
All I want is to mess around
And I don't really care about

If you love me, if you hate me
You can't save me, baby, baby
All my life I've been good
But, now what the hell
What? What? What? What the hell?

So, what if I go out on a million dates
You never call or listen to me anyway
I'd rather rage than sit around and wait all day
Don't get me wrong, I just need some time to play

You're on your knees
Begging, "Please, stay with me"
But, honestly I just need to be a little crazy

All my life I've been good
But now I'm thinking, "What the hell"
All I want is to mess around
And I don't really care about

If you love me, if you hate me
You can't save me, baby, baby
All my life I've been good
But now, what the hell

