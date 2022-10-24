Lirik Lagu Hallowed be Thy Name – Iron Maiden dan Fakta di Baliknya

I'm waiting in my cold cell when the bell begins to chime

Reflecting on my past life and it doesn't have much time

'Cause at 5 o'clock, they take me to the Gallows Pole

The sands of time for me are running low

Running low, yeah

When the priest comes to read me the last rites

Take a look through the bars at the last sights

Of a world that has gone very wrong for me

Can it be that there's some sort of error?

Hard to stop the surmounting terror

Is it really the end, not some crazy dream?

Somebody, please tell me that I'm dreaming

It's not easy to stop from screaming

The words escape me when I try to speak

Tears flow, but why am I crying?

After all, I'm not afraid of dying

Don't I believe that there never is an end?

As the guards march me out to the courtyard

Somebody cries from a cell, "God be with you"

If there's a God, why has he let me go?

As I walk, my life drifts before me

Though the end is near I'm not sorry

Catch my soul, it's willing to fly away

Mark my words, believe my soul lives on

Don't worry now that I have gone

I've gone beyond to seek the truth

When you know that your time is close at hand

Maybe then you'll begin to understand

Life down here is just a strange illusion



Yeah-yeah-yeah, hallowed be thy name

Yeah-yeah-yeah, hallowed be thy name

Yeah

