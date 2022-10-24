Lirik Lagu Hallowed be Thy Name – Iron Maiden dan Fakta di Baliknya

24 Oktober 2022, 00:45 WIB
Hallowed by the Name - Iron Maiden.
Hallowed by the Name - Iron Maiden.

I'm waiting in my cold cell when the bell begins to chime
Reflecting on my past life and it doesn't have much time
'Cause at 5 o'clock, they take me to the Gallows Pole
The sands of time for me are running low
Running low, yeah

When the priest comes to read me the last rites
Take a look through the bars at the last sights
Of a world that has gone very wrong for me

Can it be that there's some sort of error?
Hard to stop the surmounting terror
Is it really the end, not some crazy dream?

Somebody, please tell me that I'm dreaming
It's not easy to stop from screaming
The words escape me when I try to speak
Tears flow, but why am I crying?
After all, I'm not afraid of dying
Don't I believe that there never is an end?

As the guards march me out to the courtyard
Somebody cries from a cell, "God be with you"
If there's a God, why has he let me go?

As I walk, my life drifts before me
Though the end is near I'm not sorry
Catch my soul, it's willing to fly away

Mark my words, believe my soul lives on
Don't worry now that I have gone
I've gone beyond to seek the truth

When you know that your time is close at hand
Maybe then you'll begin to understand
Life down here is just a strange illusion
 
Yeah-yeah-yeah, hallowed be thy name
Yeah-yeah-yeah, hallowed be thy name

Yeah

