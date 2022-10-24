Lirik Lagu Until I Found You - Em Beihold ft. Stephen Sanchez dan Fakta di Baliknya

Georgia, wrap me up in all your-

I want you, in my arms

Oh, let me hold you

Never let you again, like I did

Oh, I used to say,

I would never fall in love again, until I found her”

I said, “I would never fall, unless it’s you I fall into”

I was lost within the darkness, but then I found her

I found you

Em Beihold:

Heaven

When I held you again

How could

We ever just be friends

I would

Rather die than let you go

Juliet to your Romeo

How I heard you say

I would never fall in love again, until I found her”

I said, “I would never fall, unless it’s you I fall into”

I was lost within the darkness, but then I found her

I found you

I would never fall in love again, until I found her”

I said, “I would never fall, unless it’s you I fall into”

I was lost within the darkness, but then I found her

I found you

Fakta di Balik Until I Found You - Em Beihold ft. Stephen Sanchez

Lagu Until I Found You dinyanyikan dengan dua versi yaitu versi duet oleh Stephen Sanchez dengan Em Beihold dan versi solo oleh Stephen Sanchez.

Memiliki nuansa 80-an dan menceritakan tentang dua orang kekasih yang bertemu kembali setelah putus.

Lagu ini ditulis oleh Sanchez untuk memberi tahukan rasa cintanya kepada Georgia Webster. Mereka kembali bersama setelah sempat berpisah.