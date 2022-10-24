Lirik Lagu Until I Found You - Em Beihold ft. Stephen Sanchez dan Fakta di Baliknya

Georgia, wrap me up in all your-
I want you, in my arms
Oh, let me hold you
Never let you again, like I did
Oh, I used to say,
I would never fall in love again, until I found her”
I said, “I would never fall, unless it’s you I fall into”
I was lost within the darkness, but then I found her
I found you
Heaven
When I held you again
How could
We ever just be friends
I would
Rather die than let you go
Juliet to your Romeo
How I heard you say
I would never fall in love again, until I found her”
I said, “I would never fall, unless it’s you I fall into”
I was lost within the darkness, but then I found her
I found you
I would never fall in love again, until I found her”
I said, “I would never fall, unless it’s you I fall into”
I was lost within the darkness, but then I found her
I found you
Fakta di Balik Until I Found You - Em Beihold ft. Stephen Sanchez
Lagu Until I Found You dinyanyikan dengan dua versi yaitu versi duet oleh Stephen Sanchez dengan Em Beihold dan versi solo oleh Stephen Sanchez.
Memiliki nuansa 80-an dan menceritakan tentang dua orang kekasih yang bertemu kembali setelah putus.
Lagu ini ditulis oleh Sanchez untuk memberi tahukan rasa cintanya kepada Georgia Webster. Mereka kembali bersama setelah sempat berpisah.
