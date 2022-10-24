Lirik Lagu 12345 - Em Beihold dan Fakta di Baliknya

One computer, fuzzy blanket

Moldy food, one-person banquet

Hear the laugh in every picture

Polaroid that I've got hangin' over

The piano that I can't play 'cause

I'm too depressed today

And my neighbors' screams are deafenin'

So I've got the music blastin'

Feel the skin, the floor

The matches light the candle

Hope it passes, smell the

One plant I can't believe I kept alive

This must be what victory tastes like

Floating away like I'm a kite

Reminding myself I'm still alive

Try not to panic every night

One, two, three, four, five

Now I've run out of my senses

I'm a sittin' duck, defenseless

And I'm focused on the tenses

God, this song is so pretentious, ah-ah-ah

Instead of findin' purpose (ooh)

I could just sell insurance (ooh)

Or join a pyramid scheme? (ah)

Whatever the hell that means, oh

You need a hug, are you alright?

Nobody's loved you much tonight

Only the mirror tells me I'm fine

(One, two, one, two, three, four, five, one, two)

Floating away like I'm a kite

Reminding myself I'm still alive

Try not to panic every night

One, two, three, four, five

One, two, one, two, three, four, five (pada-dada-dada)

One, two, one, two, three, four, five (pada-dada-da)

One, two, one, two, three, four, five (pada-dada-dada, ah)

One, two, one, two, three, four, five (oh, oh)

One, two, one, two, three, four, five (oh, oh, oh, oh)

One, two, one, two, three, four, five (pala-dada-da)

One, two, one, two, three, four, five (pala-dada-dada)

One, two, one, two, three, four, five

Floating away like I'm a kite

Reminding myself I'm still alive

Try not to panic every night

One, two, three, four, five

Credit

Artis: Em Beihold

Album: Egg in The Backseat

Dirilis: 2022

Genre: Pop