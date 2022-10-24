Lirik Lagu 12345 - Em Beihold dan Fakta di Baliknya

One computer, fuzzy blanket
Moldy food, one-person banquet
Hear the laugh in every picture
Polaroid that I've got hangin' over
The piano that I can't play 'cause
I'm too depressed today
And my neighbors' screams are deafenin'
So I've got the music blastin'
Feel the skin, the floor
The matches light the candle
Hope it passes, smell the
One plant I can't believe I kept alive
This must be what victory tastes like
Floating away like I'm a kite
Reminding myself I'm still alive
Try not to panic every night
One, two, three, four, five
Now I've run out of my senses
I'm a sittin' duck, defenseless
And I'm focused on the tenses
God, this song is so pretentious, ah-ah-ah
Instead of findin' purpose (ooh)
I could just sell insurance (ooh)
Or join a pyramid scheme? (ah)
Whatever the hell that means, oh
You need a hug, are you alright?
Nobody's loved you much tonight
Only the mirror tells me I'm fine
(One, two, one, two, three, four, five, one, two)
Floating away like I'm a kite
Reminding myself I'm still alive
Try not to panic every night
One, two, three, four, five
One, two, one, two, three, four, five (pada-dada-dada)
One, two, one, two, three, four, five (pada-dada-da)
One, two, one, two, three, four, five (pada-dada-dada, ah)
One, two, one, two, three, four, five (oh, oh)
One, two, one, two, three, four, five (oh, oh, oh, oh)
One, two, one, two, three, four, five (pala-dada-da)
One, two, one, two, three, four, five (pala-dada-dada)
One, two, one, two, three, four, five
Floating away like I'm a kite
Reminding myself I'm still alive
Try not to panic every night
One, two, three, four, five
Credit
Artis: Em Beihold
Album: Egg in The Backseat
Dirilis: 2022
Genre: Pop
