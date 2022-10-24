Lirik Lagu Happy Now - Elley Duhé dan Fakta di Baliknya

You're a world away

Somewhere in the crowd

In a foreign place

Are you happy now

There's nothing left to say

So I shut my mouth

So won't you tell me babe

Are you happy now

You're the only one, who can up and run, leave me just as empty as the day you came

You hold all the cards, all the broken hearts, strung over your shoulder till it's all in vain

And only you know the strength of your teeth

Wash in the weight of your pockets so deep

And lonely

You're a world away

Somewhere in the crowd

In a foreign place

Are you happy now

There's nothing left to say

So I shut my mouth

So won't you tell me babe

Are you happy now

Are you happy now

In the palm of your hands, you can make me dance, spin me round in circles till I'm wrapped in string

You keep on talking sweet, till your fingers bleed, but don't you dare ask me how I've been

Now only you know the strength of your teeth

Wash in the weight of your pockets so deep

And lonely

You're a world away

Somewhere in the crowd

In a foreign place

Are you happy now

There's nothing left to say

So I shut my mouth

So won't you tell me babe

Are you happy now

Are you happy now

