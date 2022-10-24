Lirik Lagu Happy Now - Elley Duhé dan Fakta di Baliknya

You're a world away
Somewhere in the crowd
In a foreign place
Are you happy now
There's nothing left to say
So I shut my mouth
So won't you tell me babe
Are you happy now
You're the only one, who can up and run, leave me just as empty as the day you came
You hold all the cards, all the broken hearts, strung over your shoulder till it's all in vain
And only you know the strength of your teeth
Wash in the weight of your pockets so deep
And lonely
You're a world away
Somewhere in the crowd
In a foreign place
Are you happy now
There's nothing left to say
So I shut my mouth
So won't you tell me babe
Are you happy now
Are you happy now
In the palm of your hands, you can make me dance, spin me round in circles till I'm wrapped in string
You keep on talking sweet, till your fingers bleed, but don't you dare ask me how I've been
Now only you know the strength of your teeth
Wash in the weight of your pockets so deep
And lonely
You're a world away
Somewhere in the crowd
In a foreign place
Are you happy now
There's nothing left to say
So I shut my mouth
So won't you tell me babe
Are you happy now
Are you happy now
