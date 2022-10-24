Lirik Lagu Love Me Hard - Elley Duhé dan Fakta di Baliknya

Butterfly feelings in the sheets

Stay up late just to watch me sleep

Can't we always be this way? Yeah-yeah

Can't we always be?

Losing' our minds, stuck on each other, doing' overtime

Wastin' every second doin' what we like

Baby, I just wanna be, I wanna be your alibi

Our life, all life

Will you still want me when your heart stops racing'?

Will you hold me when my fire's ragin'?

Will you still be there when our skin starts again'?

Will you love me hard?

Will you love me hard?

Will you still love me when I don't kiss you first

When you walk through the door?

Will you know you're still mine and I'm yours?

Will you love me hard?

Will you love me hard?

Will you love me hard?

I've heard three words too soon before

Say you love me when you know you're sure

'Cause it won't always be this way, na-na

We won't always be

Losing' our minds, stuck on each other, doing' overtime

Wastin' every second doin' what we like

Baby, I just wanna be, I wanna be your alibi

Our life, all life

Will you still want me when your heart stops racing'?

Will you hold me when my fire's ragin'?

Will you still be there when our skin starts again'?

Will you love me hard?

Will you love me hard?

Will you still love me when I don't kiss you first

When you walk through the door?

Will you know you're still mine and I'm yours?

Will you love me hard?

Will you love me hard?

Will you love me hard?

Will you still want me when your heart stops racing'?

Will you hold me when my fire's ragin'?

Will you still be there when our skin starts again'?

Will you love me hard?

Will you love me hard?

Will you still love me when I don't kiss you first

When you walk through the door?

Will you know you're still mine and I'm yours?

Will you love me hard?

Will you love me hard?

Will you love me hard?

Will you love me hard?

Will you love me hard?

Will you love me hard?