Lirik Lagu Love Me Hard - Elley Duhé dan Fakta di Baliknya

Butterfly feelings in the sheets
Stay up late just to watch me sleep
Can't we always be this way? Yeah-yeah
Can't we always be?
Losing' our minds, stuck on each other, doing' overtime
Wastin' every second doin' what we like
Baby, I just wanna be, I wanna be your alibi
Our life, all life
Will you still want me when your heart stops racing'?
Will you hold me when my fire's ragin'?
Will you still be there when our skin starts again'?
Will you love me hard?
Will you love me hard?
Will you still love me when I don't kiss you first
When you walk through the door?
Will you know you're still mine and I'm yours?
Will you love me hard?
Will you love me hard?
Will you love me hard?
I've heard three words too soon before
Say you love me when you know you're sure
'Cause it won't always be this way, na-na
We won't always be
Losing' our minds, stuck on each other, doing' overtime
Wastin' every second doin' what we like
Baby, I just wanna be, I wanna be your alibi
Our life, all life
