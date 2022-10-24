Lirik Lagu PIECES - Elley Duhé dan Fakta di Baliknya

24 Oktober 2022, 00:20 WIB
MV PIECES - Elley Duhé.
MV PIECES - Elley Duhé. /YouTube/Elley Duhé

You wanna dose of that emotion
Say that’s the only thing you need
I let you taste it for a moment
And now you want some more uh me

Gotta spread that out
As the lights go down
Takin everything I’m giving
That’s enough right now

You want all my love
Want it all once
But is it too much

I’m gonna make you cry now, baby
I’m gonna make you die
You want the whole damn pie, now baby
But you’ve only had one slice
I only give you
Pieces
Pieces
Pieces of me

I know I can be a handful
I go dancing in the dark
I wanna see what you can handle
When you touch my broken heart

You want all my love
Want it all once
But is it too much

I’m gonna make you cry now, baby
I’m gonna make you die
You want the whole damn pie, now baby
but you’ve only had one slice

I only give you
Pieces
Pieces
Pieces of me

Give my love until nothing left
The night is young and I ain’t done yet

I’m gonna make you cry now, baby
I’m gonna make you die
You want the whole damn pie, now baby
But you’ve only had one slice

