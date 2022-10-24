Lirik Lagu PIECES - Elley Duhé dan Fakta di Baliknya

You wanna dose of that emotion

Say that’s the only thing you need

I let you taste it for a moment

And now you want some more uh me

Gotta spread that out

As the lights go down

Takin everything I’m giving

That’s enough right now

You want all my love

Want it all once

But is it too much

I’m gonna make you cry now, baby

I’m gonna make you die

You want the whole damn pie, now baby

But you’ve only had one slice

I only give you

Pieces

Pieces

Pieces of me

I know I can be a handful

I go dancing in the dark

I wanna see what you can handle

When you touch my broken heart

You want all my love

Want it all once

But is it too much

I’m gonna make you cry now, baby

I’m gonna make you die

You want the whole damn pie, now baby

but you’ve only had one slice

I only give you

Pieces

Pieces

Pieces of me

Give my love until nothing left

The night is young and I ain’t done yet

I’m gonna make you cry now, baby

I’m gonna make you die

You want the whole damn pie, now baby

But you’ve only had one slice