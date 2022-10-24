Lirik Lagu For A Minute - Endah N Rhesa dan Fakta di Baliknya

Listen to this song for a minute

And you know what you gotta do

See yourself in the mirror

Realize there's nobody like you

Push yourself to the limit

No matter what you are going through

So start your day and be a winner

Make your dreams come true

Spinning around like a rolling stone

How the things can getting worst

'Cause the world's becomes a better place to live a life

So, no regret

Stand alone

Don't be afraid

Listen to your heart and stay

Stand alone

Don't be afraid

Listen to your heart and stay

Stand alone

Don't be afraid

Listen to your heart and stay

Stand alone

Don't be afraid

Listen to your heart and stay

Trust yourself more and more

And you getting know yourself much better

See the sun as a new hope

So let's start your day just like you're born

Everyday, everyday

Stand alone

Don't be afraid

Listen to your heart and stay

Stand alone (stand alone)

Don't be afraid

Listen to your heart and stay (listen to your heart)

Stand alone

Don't be afraid (stand)

Listen to your heart and stay (stand)

Stand alone

Don't be afraid (don't be afraid)

Credit

Artis: Endah N Rhesa

Dirilis: 2019

Album: Regenerate