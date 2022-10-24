Lirik Lagu For A Minute - Endah N Rhesa dan Fakta di Baliknya

Listen to this song for a minute
And you know what you gotta do
See yourself in the mirror
Realize there's nobody like you
Push yourself to the limit
No matter what you are going through
So start your day and be a winner
Make your dreams come true
Spinning around like a rolling stone
How the things can getting worst
'Cause the world's becomes a better place to live a life
So, no regret
Stand alone
Don't be afraid
Listen to your heart and stay
Stand alone
Don't be afraid
Listen to your heart and stay
Stand alone
Don't be afraid
Listen to your heart and stay
Stand alone
Don't be afraid
Listen to your heart and stay
Trust yourself more and more
And you getting know yourself much better
See the sun as a new hope
So let's start your day just like you're born
Everyday, everyday
Stand alone
Don't be afraid
Listen to your heart and stay
Stand alone (stand alone)
Don't be afraid
Listen to your heart and stay (listen to your heart)
Stand alone
Don't be afraid (stand)
Listen to your heart and stay (stand)
Stand alone
Don't be afraid (don't be afraid)
Credit
Artis: Endah N Rhesa
Dirilis: 2019
Album: Regenerate
