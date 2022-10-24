Lirik Lagu Ssslow - Endah N Rhesa dan Fakta di Baliknya

Everything is slow

And I can see clearly now

Time after time

I don't wanna miss a thing

So please stand by me

All night long

And take on me

One more night

I see three little birds

Here there and everywhere

Is this the end of the road

I'm knocking on heaven's door

So please stand by me

All night long

And take on me

One more night

You oughta know

When you love someone

You gotta to let it go

But my heart will go on

Close to you

So please stand by me

All night long

And take on me

One more night

So please stand by me

All night long

And take on me

One more night

Credit

Artis: Endah N Rhesa

Dirilis: 2020

Album: Ssslow

Fakta di Balik Ssslow - Endah N Rhesa

Lagu ini diciptakan dan dipopulerkan oleh Endah N Rhesa, sepasang suami istri sekaligus sepasang duo musisi.