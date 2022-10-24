Lirik Lagu Ssslow - Endah N Rhesa dan Fakta di Baliknya

Everything is slow
And I can see clearly now
Time after time
I don't wanna miss a thing
So please stand by me
All night long
And take on me
One more night
I see three little birds
Here there and everywhere
Is this the end of the road
I'm knocking on heaven's door
You oughta know
When you love someone
You gotta to let it go
But my heart will go on
Close to you
Credit
Artis: Endah N Rhesa
Dirilis: 2020
Album: Ssslow
Fakta di Balik Ssslow - Endah N Rhesa
Lagu ini diciptakan dan dipopulerkan oleh Endah N Rhesa, sepasang suami istri sekaligus sepasang duo musisi.
