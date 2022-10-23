Lirik Lagu Ghost of You - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Ghost of You - 5 Seconds of Summer



Here I am waking up, still can't sleep on your side

There's your coffee cup, the lipstick stain fades with time

If I can dream long enough, you'd tell me I'd be just fine

I'll be just fine



So I drown it out like I always do

Dancing through our house with the ghost of you

And I chase it down, with a shot of truth

Dancing through our house with the ghost of you



Cleaning up today, found that old Zeppelin shirt

You wore when you ran away, and no one could feel your hurt

We're too young, too dumb, to know things like love

But I know better now, better now



So I drown it out like I always do

Dancing through our house with the ghost of you

And I chase it down, with a shot of truth

Dancing through our house with the ghost of you



Too young, too dumb

To know things like love

Too young, too dumb



So I drown it out like I always do

Dancing through our house with the ghost of you

And I'll chase it down, with a shot of truth

That my feet don't dance like they did with you



Credit



Produser: Andrew Goldstein dan Dan Book



Penulis: Andrew Goldstein, Mitchy Collins, Dan Book, Ashton Irwin, dan Luke Hemmings



Album: Youngblood



Genre: Pop



Fakta di balik lagu



Ghost of You adalah lagu ketiga belas di album studio ketiga 5 Seconds of Summer, Youngblood, yang dirilis pada 15 Juni 2018.



Gitaris 5SOS, Michael Clifford berkomentar dan menyatakan kekagumannya untuk lagu tersebut dalam sebuah wawancara.



“Ini tidak seperti yang pernah kami (5SOS) lakukan sebelumnya. Saya pikir lagu itu akan benar-benar beresonansi dengan penggemar kami,” tuturnya.



Selain itu, Luke Hemmings menyatakan bagaimana dia terinspirasi untuk menulis lagu ini melalui acara This Is Us (musim kesatu, episode kedua belas).



Pada acara tersebut, ditampilkan seorang dokter yang menari seorang diri dan membayangkan bahwa ia sedang berdansa dengan istrinya yang sudah meninggal.



Lagu ini pun menceritakan kisah tentang seorang kekasih yang patah hati karena kehilangan pasangannya dan menolak untuk menerima kenyataan bahwa dia tidak akan pernah kembali.



Lagu ini berhasil meraih sertifikasi emas di Australia dan sertifikasi emas yang dianugerahi oleh Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***

