Lirik Lagu Ghost of You - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 23 Oktober 2022, 04:20 WIB
5 Seconds of Summer.
5 Seconds of Summer. /Instagram/@5sos

Ghost of You - 5 Seconds of Summer

Here I am waking up, still can't sleep on your side
There's your coffee cup, the lipstick stain fades with time
If I can dream long enough, you'd tell me I'd be just fine
I'll be just fine

So I drown it out like I always do
Dancing through our house with the ghost of you
And I chase it down, with a shot of truth
Dancing through our house with the ghost of you

Cleaning up today, found that old Zeppelin shirt
You wore when you ran away, and no one could feel your hurt
We're too young, too dumb, to know things like love
But I know better now, better now

So I drown it out like I always do
Dancing through our house with the ghost of you
And I chase it down, with a shot of truth
Dancing through our house with the ghost of you

Too young, too dumb
To know things like love
Too young, too dumb

So I drown it out like I always do
Dancing through our house with the ghost of you
And I'll chase it down, with a shot of truth
That my feet don't dance like they did with you

Credit

Produser: Andrew Goldstein dan Dan Book

Penulis: Andrew Goldstein, Mitchy Collins, Dan Book, Ashton Irwin, dan Luke Hemmings

Album: Youngblood

Genre: Pop

Fakta di balik lagu

Ghost of You adalah lagu ketiga belas di album studio ketiga 5 Seconds of Summer, Youngblood, yang dirilis pada 15 Juni 2018.

Gitaris 5SOS, Michael Clifford berkomentar dan menyatakan kekagumannya untuk lagu tersebut dalam sebuah wawancara.

“Ini tidak seperti yang pernah kami (5SOS) lakukan sebelumnya. Saya pikir lagu itu akan benar-benar beresonansi dengan penggemar kami,” tuturnya.

Selain itu, Luke Hemmings menyatakan bagaimana dia terinspirasi untuk menulis lagu ini melalui acara This Is Us (musim kesatu, episode kedua belas).

Pada acara tersebut, ditampilkan seorang dokter yang menari seorang diri dan membayangkan bahwa ia sedang berdansa dengan istrinya yang sudah meninggal.

Lagu ini pun menceritakan kisah tentang seorang kekasih yang patah hati karena kehilangan pasangannya dan menolak untuk menerima kenyataan bahwa dia tidak akan pernah kembali.

Lagu ini berhasil meraih sertifikasi emas di Australia dan sertifikasi emas yang dianugerahi oleh Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***

Editor: Tita Salsabila

