Lirik Lagu Crash – Usher dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Crash – Usher

Would you mind if I still loved you?

Would you mind if things don't last?

Would you mind if I hold onto

You so that I won't crash?

Morning light, I'm at your door

One last time, and no one's there

(Nobody, nobody, nobody, no...)

Drove all night, just to beat you home

Would you mind if I waited?

Would you mind if I wait right here?

And I really, really, wanna love you

And I'm really only yours

Even if it don't last forever, I wanna let you know

We really had something special, it's hard tryna let it go

I'm just being honest, I'm still in the moment

Would you mind if I still loved you?

Would you mind if things don't last?

Would you mind if I hold onto

You so that I won't crash?

Up all night, can't let go

Won't stop trying, need you to know

It's worth the fight, if i get back come

Hope you don't mind I waited

Would you mind if I wait right here?

And I really, really, wanna love you

And I'm really only yours

Even if it don't last forever, I wanna let you know

We really had something special, it's hard tryna let it go

I'm just being honest, I'm still in the moment

Would you mind if I still loved you?

Would you mind if things don't last?

Would you mind if I hold onto

You so that I won't crash?

I'm not thinking 'bout nobody else but you

You're the only one who takes me there

I'm not thinking 'bout nobody else but you

You're the only one who takes me there

I'm not thinking 'bout nobody else but you

You're the only one who takes me there

I'm not thinking 'bout nobody else but you

You're the only one who takes me there