Lirik Lagu Crash – Usher dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Crash – Usher
Would you mind if I still loved you?
Would you mind if things don't last?
Would you mind if I hold onto
You so that I won't crash?
Morning light, I'm at your door
One last time, and no one's there
(Nobody, nobody, nobody, no...)
Drove all night, just to beat you home
Would you mind if I waited?
Would you mind if I wait right here?
And I really, really, wanna love you
And I'm really only yours
Even if it don't last forever, I wanna let you know
We really had something special, it's hard tryna let it go
I'm just being honest, I'm still in the moment
Would you mind if I still loved you?
Would you mind if things don't last?
Would you mind if I hold onto
You so that I won't crash?
Up all night, can't let go
Won't stop trying, need you to know
It's worth the fight, if i get back come
Hope you don't mind I waited
Would you mind if I wait right here?
And I really, really, wanna love you
And I'm really only yours
Even if it don't last forever, I wanna let you know
We really had something special, it's hard tryna let it go
I'm just being honest, I'm still in the moment
Would you mind if I still loved you?
Would you mind if things don't last?
Would you mind if I hold onto
You so that I won't crash?
I'm not thinking 'bout nobody else but you
You're the only one who takes me there
I'm not thinking 'bout nobody else but you
You're the only one who takes me there
I'm not thinking 'bout nobody else but you
You're the only one who takes me there
I'm not thinking 'bout nobody else but you
You're the only one who takes me there
