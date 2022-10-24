Lirik lagu Coffee Break - Lucas NCT X Jonah Nilsson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Coffee Break - Lucas NCT X Jonah Nilsson

The same open time

Keyreul gajin waitress

Free haeboyeo useul ttaen baby face

But bappa boyeo everyday honjaman

Burger and sandwich

Coffee and tea

Jeokhin menyu riding jeonmun

I ane neon jugiman hae

Batgin hane bin jan

Swineun sigan dangjang piryohae boyeo

Daesin malhaejulkka

You need a coffee break



You need somebody

Like me to save ya

You need somebody like me

Somebody like me somebody like me

Now blame it all on me

So they can’t blame ya

Babe I got to tell ya something



Hey Baby won’t you take a break

Coffee break coffee break

Coffee break

C’mon girl baby

You can’t really even stay away

Coffee break coffee break

Coffee break



Working day and night

But you won’t put up a fight

Stand up for your right

And you will

Finally see the light

Hey Baby won’t you take a break

Coffee break coffee break

Coffee break

You won’t make it

If you don’t break it



I’d like to order Americano

Ice Latte Cappuccino

Espresso Chamomile

Jeokhin daero ilkeo

Gamsahapnida Copy paste

Jinjjaro gunggeumhae mupyojeongui neo

Jigeum manyak uri duri

Kaunteoga aniramyeon tteona urin

Nega jumunhan geol chajaya dwae

Take out doeni jigeum dangjang



You need somebody

Like me to save ya

You need somebody like me

Somebody like me somebody like me

Now blame it all on me

So they can’t blame ya

Babe I got to tell ya something



Hey Baby won’t you take a break

Coffee break coffee break

Coffee break

C’mon girl you can’t really

Even stay away

Coffee break coffee break

Coffee break

Working day and night

But you won’t put up a fight

Stand up for your right

And you will

Finally see the light



Hey Baby won’t you take a break

Coffee break coffee break

Coffee break

I’m on a coffee break



Working day and night

But you won’t put up a fight

Stand up for your right

And you will

Finally see the light



Hey Baby won’t you take a break

Coffee break coffee break

Coffee break

Break take a break take a break

Let me save you now

Let me save you now

Baby won’t you take a break

Coffee break coffee break

Coffee break

You won’t make it

If you don’t break it

Credit

Artis : Lucas, Jonah Nilsonn

Album : S.M Station Season 3

Tahun Rilis : 2018

Fakta di Balik Lagu

Kolaborasi Lucas NCT dan Jonah Nilsson merupakan bagian dari projek SM Station Season 3, SM Station adalah sebuah projek yang memberikan kesempatan pada artis yang bernaung di SM Entertainment untuk berkolaborasi dengan artis, baik dari dalam agensi maupun dengan artis dari agensi yang berbeda.

Jonah Nilsson merupakan vokalis dan keyboardist band Dirty Loops, sebuah grup band asal Swedia yang berkarir sejak tahun 2008.

Single kolaborasi ini merupakan remake dari lagu Coffee Break yang telah dirilis Jonah Nlisson beberapa waktu sebelumnya. Dalam versi baru ini, Lucas menambahkan rap yang khas dan kuat.

Lagu ini dirilis secara digital pada tanggal 29 November 2018. Tidak hanya merilis lagunya, SM Entertainment juga merilis video musik yang menampilkan Lucas NCT dan Jonah Nilsson sedang bernyanyi bersama. (Anggita Laras Syanlindri)***