Lirik lagu Coffee Break - Lucas NCT X Jonah Nilsson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Coffee Break - Lucas NCT X Jonah Nilsson
The same open time
Keyreul gajin waitress
Free haeboyeo useul ttaen baby face
But bappa boyeo everyday honjaman
Burger and sandwich
Coffee and tea
Jeokhin menyu riding jeonmun
I ane neon jugiman hae
Batgin hane bin jan
Swineun sigan dangjang piryohae boyeo
Daesin malhaejulkka
You need a coffee break
You need somebody
Like me to save ya
You need somebody like me
Somebody like me somebody like me
Now blame it all on me
So they can’t blame ya
Babe I got to tell ya something
Hey Baby won’t you take a break
Coffee break coffee break
Coffee break
C’mon girl baby
You can’t really even stay away
Coffee break coffee break
Coffee break
Working day and night
But you won’t put up a fight
Stand up for your right
And you will
Finally see the light
Hey Baby won’t you take a break
Coffee break coffee break
Coffee break
You won’t make it
If you don’t break it
I’d like to order Americano
Ice Latte Cappuccino
Espresso Chamomile
Jeokhin daero ilkeo
Gamsahapnida Copy paste
Jinjjaro gunggeumhae mupyojeongui neo
Jigeum manyak uri duri
Kaunteoga aniramyeon tteona urin
Nega jumunhan geol chajaya dwae
Take out doeni jigeum dangjang
You need somebody
Like me to save ya
You need somebody like me
Somebody like me somebody like me
Now blame it all on me
So they can’t blame ya
Babe I got to tell ya something
Hey Baby won’t you take a break
Coffee break coffee break
Coffee break
C’mon girl you can’t really
Even stay away
Coffee break coffee break
Coffee break
Working day and night
But you won’t put up a fight
Stand up for your right
And you will
Finally see the light
Hey Baby won’t you take a break
Coffee break coffee break
Coffee break
I’m on a coffee break
Working day and night
But you won’t put up a fight
Stand up for your right
And you will
Finally see the light
Hey Baby won’t you take a break
Coffee break coffee break
Coffee break
Break take a break take a break
Let me save you now
Let me save you now
Baby won’t you take a break
Coffee break coffee break
Coffee break
You won’t make it
If you don’t break it
Credit
Artis : Lucas, Jonah Nilsonn
Album : S.M Station Season 3
Tahun Rilis : 2018
Fakta di Balik Lagu
Kolaborasi Lucas NCT dan Jonah Nilsson merupakan bagian dari projek SM Station Season 3, SM Station adalah sebuah projek yang memberikan kesempatan pada artis yang bernaung di SM Entertainment untuk berkolaborasi dengan artis, baik dari dalam agensi maupun dengan artis dari agensi yang berbeda.
Jonah Nilsson merupakan vokalis dan keyboardist band Dirty Loops, sebuah grup band asal Swedia yang berkarir sejak tahun 2008.
Single kolaborasi ini merupakan remake dari lagu Coffee Break yang telah dirilis Jonah Nlisson beberapa waktu sebelumnya. Dalam versi baru ini, Lucas menambahkan rap yang khas dan kuat.
Lagu ini dirilis secara digital pada tanggal 29 November 2018. Tidak hanya merilis lagunya, SM Entertainment juga merilis video musik yang menampilkan Lucas NCT dan Jonah Nilsson sedang bernyanyi bersama. (Anggita Laras Syanlindri)***
