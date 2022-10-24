Lirik Lagu Let’s Dance Together – Melly Goeslaw feat BBB dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lets Dance Together – Melly Goeslaw feat BBB
If you really want me (dance, c'mon)
If you really want me (dance, c'mon)
If you really want (can you feel the beat, na, na, na, na, na, na)
Disco, c'mon
Can you feel the beat, na, na, na, na, na, na (disco)
Dance, dance, dance, dance, dance, c'mon
Let's dance together
Get on the dance floor
The party won't start
If you stand still like that
Let's dance together
Let's party and turn off the lights
Let's dance together
Get on the dance floor
The party won't start
If you stand still like that
Let's dance together
Let's party and turn off the lights
Berdiri semua di ruang yang redup
Bercahaya bagai kilat
Aku dan yang lain menikmati semua
Irama berderap kencang
Tak ada gundah
Hilang semua penat di dada
Lihat DJ memainkan musik
Disko dimulai
Let's dance together
Get on the dance floor
The party won't start
If you stand still like that
Let's dance together
Let's party and turn off the lights
Let's dance together
Get on the dance floor
The party won't start
If you stand still like that
Let's dance together
Let's party and turn off the lights
Let's dance together and get on the floor
