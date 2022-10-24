Lirik Lagu Let’s Dance Together – Melly Goeslaw feat BBB dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lets Dance Together – Melly Goeslaw feat BBB

If you really want me (dance, c'mon)

If you really want me (dance, c'mon)

If you really want (can you feel the beat, na, na, na, na, na, na)

Disco, c'mon

Can you feel the beat, na, na, na, na, na, na (disco)

Dance, dance, dance, dance, dance, c'mon

Let's dance together

Get on the dance floor

The party won't start

If you stand still like that

Let's dance together

Let's party and turn off the lights

Let's dance together

Get on the dance floor

The party won't start

If you stand still like that

Let's dance together

Let's party and turn off the lights

Berdiri semua di ruang yang redup

Bercahaya bagai kilat

Aku dan yang lain menikmati semua

Irama berderap kencang

Tak ada gundah

Hilang semua penat di dada

Lihat DJ memainkan musik

Disko dimulai

Let's dance together

Get on the dance floor

The party won't start

If you stand still like that

Let's dance together

Let's party and turn off the lights

Let's dance together

Get on the dance floor

The party won't start

If you stand still like that

Let's dance together

Let's party and turn off the lights

Let's dance together and get on the floor