Lirik Lagu U Don’t Have to Call – Usher dan Fakta di Baliknya

U Dont Have to Call – Usher

Yo after tonight

Don't leave your girl around me

True playa fo' real, ask my nigga Pharrell uh



Don't leave your girl around me

True playa fo' real, ask my nigga Pharrell uh

(Let 'em know)



Situations, will arise

In our lives

But you gotta to be smart about it

Cele-brations with the guys

I sacrificed

'Cause I knew you could not sleep without it

Meanwhile I, I

I loved you

You were my girl

You see I, I,

Thought the world of you

But you're still steady leavin' baby



You don't have to call

It's okay girl

'Cause I'ma be alright tonight



You don't have to call

It's okay girl

'Cause I'ma be alright tonight



Aw girl your face is

Sayin' why

Tears in eyes

Should've been more smart about it

Should've cherished me

Listenin' to friends, now it's the end

Then again, no story can end without it

Damn right

I loved you

You were my girl

You see I, I

Thought the world of you

But you're still steady leavin' baby yeah yeah



You don't have to call

It's okay girl

'Cause I'ma be alright tonight



You don't have to call

It's okay girl

'Cause I'ma be alright tonight



Gonna boogie tonight

'Cause I'm honestly too young of a guy

To stay home

Waitin' for love

So tonight

I'm gonna do what a single man does

And that's party! Oh yeah, oh no



You don't have to call (you don't gotta call)

It's okay girl (it's okay girl)

'Cause I'ma be alright tonight (I'ma be alright)



You don't have to call (you ain't have to call)

It's okay girl (I'm okay girl)

'Cause I'ma be alright tonight (tonight I'm goin' out with my niggas)



You don't have to call

It's okay girl (I'm alright girl)

'Cause I'ma be alright tonight (I'm alright)



Gonna boogie tonight

'Cause I'm honestly too young of a guy

To stay home

Waitin' for love

So tonight I'm gonna do what a single man does



You don't have to call (and that's party!)

It's okay girl

'Cause I'ma be alright tonight



You don't have to call

It's okay girl (it's okay, I'ma be alright)

'Cause I'ma be alright tonight



You don't have to call

It's okay girl (it's okay girl)

'Cause I'ma be alright tonight (sick and tired of being at home, I'ma gon' have me some fun)



You don't have to call (hey hey yeah)

It's okay girl (it's okay, it's okay, it's okay, it's alright)

'Cause I'ma be alright tonight

I'm not waiting at home for you, bye bye



Credit

Artis: Usher

Album: 8701

Rilis: 2001

Genre: R&B/Soul

Songwriter: Pharrell Williams

Produser: The Neptunes

Fakta di Balik Lagu U Don’t Have to Call

U Don't Have to Call lagu Usher yang ditulis Pharrell Williams dan diproduksi oleh Neptunes untuk album studio ketiga Usher 8701.

Lagu tersebut dirilis sebagai single AS ketiga dari album dan single internasional kelima. Lagu tersebut awalnya ditayangkan di radio AS pada 18 Januari 2002 dan akhirnya dikeluarkan sebagai single komersial di Eropa dan Australia di akhir tahun.

U Don't Have to Call menduduki posisi ke-3 di tangga lagu Billboard Hot 100 AS. Di Inggris Raya, album ini dirilis sebagai double A-side dengan I Need a Girl (Part One) oleh P. Diddy dan Usher memberikan vokal tambahan.

U Don't Have to Call memenangkan Grammy Award untuk Penampilan Vokal R&B Pria Terbaik pada tahun 2003.

Video musik lagu tersebut difilmkan di Los Angeles di Westin Bonaventure Hotel dan menampilkan Usher pergi ke klub bersama Sean Combs dan selebriti lainnya. (Dewi Andryani)***