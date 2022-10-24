Lirik Lagu U Don’t Have to Call – Usher dan Fakta di Baliknya

- 24 Oktober 2022, 00:08 WIB
Usher.
Usher. /Instagram @usher

U Dont Have to CallUsher

Yo after tonight
Don't leave your girl around me
True playa fo' real, ask my nigga Pharrell uh

Don't leave your girl around me
True playa fo' real, ask my nigga Pharrell uh
(Let 'em know)

Situations, will arise
In our lives
But you gotta to be smart about it
Cele-brations with the guys
I sacrificed
'Cause I knew you could not sleep without it
Meanwhile I, I
I loved you
You were my girl
You see I, I,
Thought the world of you
But you're still steady leavin' baby

You don't have to call
It's okay girl
'Cause I'ma be alright tonight

You don't have to call
It's okay girl
'Cause I'ma be alright tonight

Aw girl your face is
Sayin' why
Tears in eyes
Should've been more smart about it
Should've cherished me
Listenin' to friends, now it's the end
Then again, no story can end without it
Damn right
I loved you
You were my girl
You see I, I
Thought the world of you
But you're still steady leavin' baby yeah yeah

You don't have to call
It's okay girl
'Cause I'ma be alright tonight

You don't have to call
It's okay girl
'Cause I'ma be alright tonight

Gonna boogie tonight
'Cause I'm honestly too young of a guy
To stay home
Waitin' for love
So tonight
I'm gonna do what a single man does
And that's party! Oh yeah, oh no

You don't have to call (you don't gotta call)
It's okay girl (it's okay girl)
'Cause I'ma be alright tonight (I'ma be alright)

You don't have to call (you ain't have to call)
It's okay girl (I'm okay girl)
'Cause I'ma be alright tonight (tonight I'm goin' out with my niggas)

You don't have to call
It's okay girl (I'm alright girl)
'Cause I'ma be alright tonight (I'm alright)

Gonna boogie tonight
'Cause I'm honestly too young of a guy
To stay home
Waitin' for love
So tonight I'm gonna do what a single man does

You don't have to call (and that's party!)
It's okay girl
'Cause I'ma be alright tonight

You don't have to call
It's okay girl (it's okay, I'ma be alright)
'Cause I'ma be alright tonight

You don't have to call
It's okay girl (it's okay girl)
'Cause I'ma be alright tonight (sick and tired of being at home, I'ma gon' have me some fun)

You don't have to call (hey hey yeah)
It's okay girl (it's okay, it's okay, it's okay, it's alright)
'Cause I'ma be alright tonight
I'm not waiting at home for you, bye bye

Credit
Artis: Usher
Album: 8701
Rilis: 2001
Genre: R&B/Soul
Songwriter: Pharrell Williams
Produser: The Neptunes

Fakta di Balik Lagu U Don’t Have to Call

U Don't Have to Call lagu Usher yang ditulis Pharrell Williams dan diproduksi oleh Neptunes untuk album studio ketiga Usher 8701.

Lagu tersebut dirilis sebagai single AS ketiga dari album dan single internasional kelima. Lagu tersebut awalnya ditayangkan di radio AS pada 18 Januari 2002 dan akhirnya dikeluarkan sebagai single komersial di Eropa dan Australia di akhir tahun.

U Don't Have to Call menduduki posisi ke-3 di tangga lagu Billboard Hot 100 AS. Di Inggris Raya, album ini dirilis sebagai double A-side dengan I Need a Girl (Part One) oleh P. Diddy dan Usher memberikan vokal tambahan.

U Don't Have to Call memenangkan Grammy Award untuk Penampilan Vokal R&B Pria Terbaik pada tahun 2003.

Video musik lagu tersebut difilmkan di Los Angeles di Westin Bonaventure Hotel dan menampilkan Usher pergi ke klub bersama Sean Combs dan selebriti lainnya. (Dewi Andryani)***

Editor: Tita Salsabila

