Lirik Lagu Rebellion – Linkin Park Ft. Daron Malakian  dan Fakta di Baliknya

Rebellion – Linkin Park Ft. Daron Malakian
I've seen the blood
I've seen the broken
The lost and the sights unseen
I want a flood
I want an ocean
To wash my confusion clean
I can't resolve this empty story
I can't repair the damage done
We are the fortunate ones
Who've never faced oppression's gun
We are the fortunate ones
Imitations of rebellion
We act it out
We wear the colors
Defined by the things we own
We're not without
We're like each other
Pretending we're here alone
And far away, they burn their buildings
Right in the face of the damage done
We are the fortunate ones
Who've never faced oppression's gun
We are the fortunate ones
Imitations of rebellion (Rebellion, rebellion)
Rebellion, rebellion
We lost before the start
Rebellion, rebellion
One by one we fall apart
We fell apart, we fell apart, we fell apart
We are the fortunate ones
Who've never faced oppression's gun
We are the fortunate ones
Imitations of imitations of
We are the fortunate ones
Who've never faced oppression's gun
We are the fortunate ones
Imitations of rebellion (Rebellion, rebellion, rebellion)
Artikel Pilihan