Lirik Lagu Rebellion – Linkin Park Ft. Daron Malakian  dan Fakta di Baliknya

Rebellion – Linkin Park Ft. Daron Malakian

I've seen the blood

I've seen the broken

The lost and the sights unseen

I want a flood

I want an ocean

To wash my confusion clean

I can't resolve this empty story

I can't repair the damage done

We are the fortunate ones

Who've never faced oppression's gun

We are the fortunate ones

Imitations of rebellion

We act it out

We wear the colors

Defined by the things we own

We're not without

We're like each other

Pretending we're here alone

And far away, they burn their buildings

Right in the face of the damage done

We are the fortunate ones

Who've never faced oppression's gun

We are the fortunate ones

Imitations of rebellion (Rebellion, rebellion)

Rebellion, rebellion

We lost before the start

Rebellion, rebellion

One by one we fall apart

We fell apart, we fell apart, we fell apart

We are the fortunate ones

Who've never faced oppression's gun

We are the fortunate ones

Imitations of imitations of

We are the fortunate ones

Who've never faced oppression's gun

We are the fortunate ones

Imitations of rebellion (Rebellion, rebellion, rebellion)