Lirik lagu Paint the Town – Loona dan Fakta Menariknya

Paint the Town – Loona

Bass

Flip that, that, that, that, that, that, that

Jeonbu flip that, that, that, that, that, that, that



Modeun geol da flip that sesangeul dwijibeo

Ttokgateun day and night ieojiji anke

Naui sunganeun baro jigeumcheoreom wow

Kkeuteopsi pyeolchyeojyeo

I'm feeling nice, I'm feeling good

So flip that, flip that now (Hey)



Ooh-ooh, nannana kkocheul piwo

Sonkkeuteseo mak, I got, dugeundaeneun heartbeat

Ooh-ooh, nannana nuneul tteumyeon

Eoneusae dallajin nareul neukkyeo

Gamanhi nal ikkeuneun saeroun bicheul ttara

We love the way we go

Geurae modu dwijibeo

(Go slow with the bass)



Flip that

That, that, that, that, that, that

Dwijibeo dwijibeo

Jeonbu flip that

That, that, that, that, that, that

Modu allyeo julge uriga, woo

That, that, that, that, that, that

Oh, gotta do, gotta do, gotta do

That, that, that, that, that, that



Byeori eomneun gil dasi bichi saenggil georago

Come out, make it count

Da gachi malhae jwo

Byeonhaneun geon meotjigo gunggeumhae

Saekkkalcheoreom modu dareun deuthae (What?)

Flip it, inside out

Kkeonae jwo ne mamsok pieonan bimil

Dwijibeo dwijibeo

Eonjerado deureo julge



Ooh-ooh, nannana kkocheul piwo

Sonkkeuteseo mak I got dugeundaeneun heartbeat

Ooh-ooh, nannana nuneul tteumyeon

Eoneusae dallajin nareul neukkyeo

Gamanhi nal ikkeuneun saeroun bicheul ttara

We love the way we go

Geurae modu dwijibeo

(Go slow with the bass)



Flip that

That, that, that, that, that, that

Dwijibeo dwijibeo

Jeonbu flip that

That, that, that, that, that, that

Modu allyeo julge uriga, woo

That, that, that, that, that, that

Oh, gotta do, gotta do, gotta do

That, that, that, that, that, that



Kkeuteopsi yeongyeoldoen gieok soge chajatdeon bit

(Hey babe, hold on)

Oh, ijen nae nunape natana

Jeomjeom beonjyeonaga (Ha-ah)

Nege seumyeodeureo ga (Yeah)

Alge doegetji uri

Jinsimeuro wonhamyeon

(Go slow with the bass, hah)



Flip that

That, that, that, that, that, that

Dwijibeo dwijibeo

Jeonbu flip that

That, that, that, that, that, that

Ujuga doelge uriga woo

That, that, that, that, that, that

Oh, gotta do, gotta do with the love

That, that, that, that, that, that



We'll wake you up nae bichi doeeo jwo (Woo)

Jeonbu dwijibeo jeongdabeun yes

I want that, I want that, ooh

That, that, that, that, that, that

Oh, gotta do, gotta do, gotta do (Do)

That, that, that, that, that, that

Credit

Artis : Loona

Tahun Rilis : 2022

Album : Summer Special Flip That

Label : Warner Music Korea, BlockBerry Creative

Fakta Menarik Flip That Loona

Loona merupakan girl grup asuhan BlockBerry Creative yang beranggotakan 12 orang. Pada 20 Juni 2022 lalu, Loona merilis album spesial bertajuk Flip That. Flip That merupakan album spesial pertama yang Loona rilis semenjak debut pada tahun 2016.

Flip That merupakan judul lagu utama dalam mini album spesiam musim panas Loona. Lagu ini bercerita tentang Loona yang mencoba untuk mengubah dunia menjadi tempat yang lebih baik.

Melalui album spesial ini, Loona berhasil menguasai chart ITunes di berbagai negara seperti Amerika Serikat, Spanyol, Thailand, Singapura, dan Filipina.

Sementara itu, lagu utama mereka dengan judul yang sama berhasil meraih peringkat pertama pada chart Top Songs iTunes di 11 negara , termasuk Argentina, Chili, dan Peru. (Anggita Laras Syanlindri)***