Lirik lagu Paint the Town – Loona dan Fakta Menariknya

Paint the Town – Loona
Bass
Flip that, that, that, that, that, that, that
Jeonbu flip that, that, that, that, that, that, that
Modeun geol da flip that sesangeul dwijibeo
Ttokgateun day and night ieojiji anke
Naui sunganeun baro jigeumcheoreom wow
Kkeuteopsi pyeolchyeojyeo
I'm feeling nice, I'm feeling good
So flip that, flip that now (Hey)
Ooh-ooh, nannana kkocheul piwo
Sonkkeuteseo mak, I got, dugeundaeneun heartbeat
Ooh-ooh, nannana nuneul tteumyeon
Eoneusae dallajin nareul neukkyeo
Gamanhi nal ikkeuneun saeroun bicheul ttara
We love the way we go
Geurae modu dwijibeo
(Go slow with the bass)
Flip that
That, that, that, that, that, that
Dwijibeo dwijibeo
Jeonbu flip that
That, that, that, that, that, that
Modu allyeo julge uriga, woo
That, that, that, that, that, that
Oh, gotta do, gotta do, gotta do
That, that, that, that, that, that
Byeori eomneun gil dasi bichi saenggil georago
Come out, make it count
Da gachi malhae jwo
Byeonhaneun geon meotjigo gunggeumhae
Saekkkalcheoreom modu dareun deuthae (What?)
Flip it, inside out
Kkeonae jwo ne mamsok pieonan bimil
Dwijibeo dwijibeo
Eonjerado deureo julge
Ooh-ooh, nannana kkocheul piwo
Sonkkeuteseo mak I got dugeundaeneun heartbeat
Ooh-ooh, nannana nuneul tteumyeon
Eoneusae dallajin nareul neukkyeo
Gamanhi nal ikkeuneun saeroun bicheul ttara
We love the way we go
Geurae modu dwijibeo
(Go slow with the bass)
Flip that
That, that, that, that, that, that
Dwijibeo dwijibeo
Jeonbu flip that
That, that, that, that, that, that
Modu allyeo julge uriga, woo
That, that, that, that, that, that
Oh, gotta do, gotta do, gotta do
That, that, that, that, that, that
Kkeuteopsi yeongyeoldoen gieok soge chajatdeon bit
(Hey babe, hold on)
Oh, ijen nae nunape natana
Jeomjeom beonjyeonaga (Ha-ah)
Nege seumyeodeureo ga (Yeah)
Alge doegetji uri
Jinsimeuro wonhamyeon
(Go slow with the bass, hah)
Flip that
That, that, that, that, that, that
Dwijibeo dwijibeo
Jeonbu flip that
That, that, that, that, that, that
Ujuga doelge uriga woo
That, that, that, that, that, that
Oh, gotta do, gotta do with the love
That, that, that, that, that, that
We'll wake you up nae bichi doeeo jwo (Woo)
Jeonbu dwijibeo jeongdabeun yes
I want that, I want that, ooh
That, that, that, that, that, that
Oh, gotta do, gotta do, gotta do (Do)
That, that, that, that, that, that
Credit
Artis : Loona
Tahun Rilis : 2022
Album : Summer Special Flip That
Label : Warner Music Korea, BlockBerry Creative
Loona merupakan girl grup asuhan BlockBerry Creative yang beranggotakan 12 orang. Pada 20 Juni 2022 lalu, Loona merilis album spesial bertajuk Flip That. Flip That merupakan album spesial pertama yang Loona rilis semenjak debut pada tahun 2016.
Flip That merupakan judul lagu utama dalam mini album spesiam musim panas Loona. Lagu ini bercerita tentang Loona yang mencoba untuk mengubah dunia menjadi tempat yang lebih baik.
Melalui album spesial ini, Loona berhasil menguasai chart ITunes di berbagai negara seperti Amerika Serikat, Spanyol, Thailand, Singapura, dan Filipina.
Sementara itu, lagu utama mereka dengan judul yang sama berhasil meraih peringkat pertama pada chart Top Songs iTunes di 11 negara , termasuk Argentina, Chili, dan Peru. (Anggita Laras Syanlindri)***
