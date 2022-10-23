Lirik Lagu Breathing – Yellowcard dan Fakta di Baliknya

Breathing – Yellowcard

Eyes are feeling heavy but they never seem to close

The fan blades on the ceiling spin but the air is never cold

And even though you're next to me, I still feel so alone

I just can't give you anything for you to call your own

And I can feel you breathing

And it's keeping me awake

Can you feel it beating?

My heart's sinking like a weight

Something I've been keeping locked away behind my lips

I can feel it breaking free with each and every kiss

I couldn't bear to hurt you, but it's all so different now

Things that I was sure of, they have filled me up with doubt

And I can feel you breathing

And it's keeping me awake

Can you feel it beating?

My heart's sinking like a weight

I can feel you breathing

It's keeping me awake

Couldn't stop my heart it's always beating

Sinking like a weight

How am I supposed to feel about the things I've done?

I don't know if I should stay or turn around and run

I know that I hurt you, things will never be the same

The only love I ever knew, I threw it all away

And I can feel you breathing

And it's keeping me awake

Can you feel it beating?

My heart's sinking like a weight

I can feel you breathing

It's keeping me awake

Couldn't stop my heart it's always beating

Sinking like a weight