Lirik Lagu Waiting For Tonight - Jennifer Lopez dan Fakta di Baliknya

Waiting For Tonight - Jennifer Lopez
Ah, yeah
Like a movie scene
In the sweetest dream
I have pictured us together
Now to feel your lips
On my fingertips
I have to say is even better
Than I ever thought it could possibly be
It's perfect, it's passion, it's setting me free
From all of my sadness
The tears that I've cried
I have spent all my life
Waiting for tonight, oh
When you would be here in my arms
Waiting for tonight, oh
I've dreamed of this love for so long
Waiting for tonight
Oh, oh
Tender words you say
Take my breath away
Love me now and leave me never
Found a sacred place, lost in your embrace
I want to stay in this forever
I think of the days when the sun used to set
On my empty heart
All alone in my bed
Tossing and turning, emotions were strong
I knew I had to hold on
Waiting for tonight, oh
When you would be here in my arms
Waiting for tonight, oh
I've dreamed of this love for so long
Waiting for tonight, oh
When you would be here in my arms
Waiting for tonight, oh
I've dreamed of this love for so long
Waiting for tonight
Oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh
Gone are the days when the sun used to set
On my empty heart, all alone in my bed
Tossing and turning
Emotions were strong
I knew I had to hold on
Waiting for tonight, oh
When you would be here in my arms
Waiting for tonight, oh
I've dreamed of this love for so long
