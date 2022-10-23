Lirik Lagu Waiting For Tonight - Jennifer Lopez dan Fakta di Baliknya

Waiting For Tonight - Jennifer Lopez

Ah, yeah

Like a movie scene

In the sweetest dream

I have pictured us together

Now to feel your lips

On my fingertips

I have to say is even better

Than I ever thought it could possibly be

It's perfect, it's passion, it's setting me free

From all of my sadness

The tears that I've cried

I have spent all my life

Waiting for tonight, oh

When you would be here in my arms

Waiting for tonight, oh

I've dreamed of this love for so long

Waiting for tonight

Oh, oh

Tender words you say

Take my breath away

Love me now and leave me never

Found a sacred place, lost in your embrace

I want to stay in this forever

I think of the days when the sun used to set

On my empty heart

All alone in my bed

Tossing and turning, emotions were strong

I knew I had to hold on

Waiting for tonight, oh

When you would be here in my arms

Waiting for tonight, oh

I've dreamed of this love for so long

Waiting for tonight, oh

When you would be here in my arms

Waiting for tonight, oh

I've dreamed of this love for so long

Waiting for tonight

Oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh

Gone are the days when the sun used to set

On my empty heart, all alone in my bed

Tossing and turning

Emotions were strong

I knew I had to hold on

Waiting for tonight, oh

When you would be here in my arms

Waiting for tonight, oh

I've dreamed of this love for so long