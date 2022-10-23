Lirik Lagu Not Barbie - Tiffany Young dan Fakta di Baliknya

Not Barbie - Tiffany Young

All these rules don't fit

And sometimes I wish I wasn't in my skin so I could blend in

I felt disheveling

Looking in the mirror like it's unfair

Put that out in me

Used to dream about the day

I make a lot of money just to change up

Hide all the pain with my makeup

Makeup don't really fix a thing

Even if I don't really look like what they show me

They can't ever judge me cause they don't know me

I won't change won't change not sorry

I'm good I'm good not Barbie

I don't need to apologize cause I'm different

Everything I got is why I'm so gifted

Won't change, not sorry

I'm good, I'm good not Barbie

All these magazines

Page after page and no one looks like me

Cause we ain't the same

I used to be so afraid

Trying to play a role I can't explain

Now I finally see

Used to dream about the day

I make a lot of money just to change up

Hide all the pain with my makeup

Makeup don't really fix a thing

Even if I don't look like what they show me

They can never judge me cause they don't know me

I won't change won't change not sorry

I'm good I'm good not Barbie

I don't need to apologize cause I'm different

Everything I got is why I'm so gifted

Won't change, not sorry

I'm good, I'm good not Barbie

I'm not I'm not

No I'm No I'm not sorry

I'm not I'm not

No I'm not I'm not sorry

Even if I don't really look like what they show me

They can't ever judge me cause they don't know me

I won't change won't change not sorry

I'm good I'm good not barbie

I don't need to apologize cause I'm different

Everything I got is why I'm so gifted

Won't change, not sorry

I'm good, I'm good not Barbie