Lirik Lagu Not Barbie - Tiffany Young dan Fakta di Baliknya

23 Oktober 2022, 04:08 WIB
Tiffany Young.
Tiffany Young.

Not Barbie - Tiffany Young

All these rules don't fit
And sometimes I wish I wasn't in my skin so I could blend in
I felt disheveling
Looking in the mirror like it's unfair
Put that out in me

Used to dream about the day
I make a lot of money just to change up
Hide all the pain with my makeup
Makeup don't really fix a thing

Even if I don't really look like what they show me
They can't ever judge me cause they don't know me
I won't change won't change not sorry
I'm good I'm good not Barbie
I don't need to apologize cause I'm different
Everything I got is why I'm so gifted
Won't change, not sorry
I'm good, I'm good not Barbie

All these magazines
Page after page and no one looks like me
Cause we ain't the same
I used to be so afraid
Trying to play a role I can't explain
Now I finally see

Used to dream about the day
I make a lot of money just to change up
Hide all the pain with my makeup
Makeup don't really fix a thing

Even if I don't look like what they show me
They can never judge me cause they don't know me
I won't change won't change not sorry
I'm good I'm good not Barbie
I don't need to apologize cause I'm different
Everything I got is why I'm so gifted
Won't change, not sorry
I'm good, I'm good not Barbie

I'm not I'm not
No I'm No I'm not sorry
I'm not I'm not
No I'm not I'm not sorry

Even if I don't really look like what they show me
They can't ever judge me cause they don't know me
I won't change won't change not sorry
I'm good I'm good not barbie
I don't need to apologize cause I'm different
Everything I got is why I'm so gifted
Won't change, not sorry
I'm good, I'm good not Barbie

Editor: Elfrida Chania S

