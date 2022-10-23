Lirik Lagu Not Barbie - Tiffany Young dan Fakta di Baliknya

Not Barbie - Tiffany Young
All these rules don't fit
And sometimes I wish I wasn't in my skin so I could blend in
I felt disheveling
Looking in the mirror like it's unfair
Put that out in me
Used to dream about the day
I make a lot of money just to change up
Hide all the pain with my makeup
Makeup don't really fix a thing
Even if I don't really look like what they show me
They can't ever judge me cause they don't know me
I won't change won't change not sorry
I'm good I'm good not Barbie
I don't need to apologize cause I'm different
Everything I got is why I'm so gifted
Won't change, not sorry
I'm good, I'm good not Barbie
All these magazines
Page after page and no one looks like me
Cause we ain't the same
I used to be so afraid
Trying to play a role I can't explain
Now I finally see
Used to dream about the day
I make a lot of money just to change up
Hide all the pain with my makeup
Makeup don't really fix a thing
Even if I don't look like what they show me
They can never judge me cause they don't know me
I won't change won't change not sorry
I'm good I'm good not Barbie
I don't need to apologize cause I'm different
Everything I got is why I'm so gifted
Won't change, not sorry
I'm good, I'm good not Barbie
I'm not I'm not
No I'm No I'm not sorry
I'm not I'm not
No I'm not I'm not sorry
Even if I don't really look like what they show me
They can't ever judge me cause they don't know me
I won't change won't change not sorry
I'm good I'm good not barbie
I don't need to apologize cause I'm different
Everything I got is why I'm so gifted
Won't change, not sorry
I'm good, I'm good not Barbie
