Lirik Lagu No One's Gonna Love You – Morad dan Fakta di Baliknya

No One's Gonna Love You – Morad

It starts with a little spark

I think I've got what it takes

To turn it into flame

Feel the heat burning me up

I'll set your soul on fire

Your wish is my command (your wish is my command)

Your so-called miracle man

I'd beg, steal, and borrow

Just to be your one desire

No one's ever gonna love you

No one's ever gonna love you

Harder than I do (harder than I do)

No one's ever gonna hold you

No one's ever gonna hold you

Tighter than I do (tighter than I do)

No one's ever gonna love you

No one's ever gonna love you

Like I do

No one's ever gonna kiss you

No one's ever gonna kiss you

Sweeter than I do

I'll pour my loving to you

Like I'm pouring drinks

When I already (ha ha ha, ha ha ha) had a few (ha ha ha, ha ha ha ha ha)

No one's ever gonna love you

No one's ever gonna love you

Harder than I do (harder than I do)

No one's ever gonna hold you

No one's ever gonna hold you

Tighter than I do (tighter than I do)