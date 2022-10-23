Lirik Lagu Beautiful People Beautiful Problems – Lana Del Rey feat. Stevie Nicks dan Fakta di Baliknya

Beautiful People Beautiful Problems – Lana Del Rey Ft. Stevie Nicks

Blue is the color of the planet from the view above

Long live our reign, long live our love

Green is the planet from the eyes of a turtle dove

'Til it runs red, runs red with blood

We get so tired and we complain

'Bout how it's hard to live

It's more than just a video game

But we're just beautiful people with beautiful problems, yeah

Beautiful problems, God knows we've got them

But we gotta try (la, la, la)

Every day and night (la, la, la)

Blue is the color of the shirt of the man I love

He's hard at work, hard to the touch

But warm is the body of the girl from the land he loves

My heart is soft, my past is rough

But when I love him, get a feeling, something close to like a sugar rush

It runs through me

But is it wasted love?

(It's not wasted love)

But we're just beautiful people with beautiful problems, yeah

Beautiful problems, God knows we've got them

But we gotta try (la, la, la)

Every day and night (la, la, la)

Oh, oh

Hmm, hmm

Yeah we've gotta try (la, la, la)

We gotta walk through fire (la, la, la)

Because we're just

Beautiful people with beautiful problems, yeah (we're just)

Beautiful problems, God knows we've got them (beautiful people)

Beautiful people with beautiful problems, yeah (we need to talk)

Beautiful problems, God knows we got them

So beautiful (yeah)

Yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah