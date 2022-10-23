Lirik Lagu Beautiful People Beautiful Problems – Lana Del Rey feat. Stevie Nicks dan Fakta di Baliknya

Beautiful People Beautiful Problems – Lana Del Rey Ft. Stevie Nicks
Blue is the color of the planet from the view above
Long live our reign, long live our love
Green is the planet from the eyes of a turtle dove
'Til it runs red, runs red with blood
We get so tired and we complain
'Bout how it's hard to live
It's more than just a video game
But we're just beautiful people with beautiful problems, yeah
Beautiful problems, God knows we've got them
But we gotta try (la, la, la)
Every day and night (la, la, la)
Blue is the color of the shirt of the man I love
He's hard at work, hard to the touch
But warm is the body of the girl from the land he loves
My heart is soft, my past is rough
But when I love him, get a feeling, something close to like a sugar rush
It runs through me
But is it wasted love?
(It's not wasted love)
But we're just beautiful people with beautiful problems, yeah
Beautiful problems, God knows we've got them
But we gotta try (la, la, la)
Every day and night (la, la, la)
Oh, oh
Hmm, hmm
Yeah we've gotta try (la, la, la)
We gotta walk through fire (la, la, la)
Because we're just
Beautiful people with beautiful problems, yeah (we're just)
Beautiful problems, God knows we've got them (beautiful people)
Beautiful people with beautiful problems, yeah (we need to talk)
Beautiful problems, God knows we got them
So beautiful (yeah)
Yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah
