Lirik Lagu Blank Page - Christina Aguilera dan Fakta di Baliknya

Blank Page - Christina Aguilera

I know there's hurt, I know there's pain

But people change, Lord knows I've been no saint

In my own way, regret choices I've made

How do I say I'm sorry? How do I say I'm sorry?

I was scared, I was unprepared

Oh, for the things you said

If I could undo that I hurt you

I would do anything for us to make it through

Draw me a smile and save me tonight

I am a blank page waiting for you to bring me to life

Paint me a heart, let me be your art

I am a blank page waiting for life to start

Let our hearts stop and beat as one together

Let out hearts stop and beat as one forever

How can I erase decisions I've made?

How do I go back, what more can I say?

All that remains are hearts filled with shame

How do we say we're sorry? How do we say we're sorry

I was scared, I was unprepared

Oh, for the things you said

If I could undo that I hurt you

I would do anything for us to make it through

Draw me a smile and save me tonight

I am a blank page waiting for you to bring me to life

Paint me a heart, let me be your art

I am a blank page waiting for life to start

Let our hearts stop and beat as one together

Let out hearts stop and beat as one forever

I'd go back in time and I'll realize

Our spirits aligned and we'd never die

Draw me a smile and save me tonight

I'll be your blank page waiting for you to bring me to life

Paint me a heart, let me be your art

I am a blank page waiting for life to start

Let our hearts start and beat as one together

Let our hearts start and beat as one forever

