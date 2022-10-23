Lirik Lagu Blank Page - Christina Aguilera dan Fakta di Baliknya

Blank Page - Christina Aguilera
I know there's hurt, I know there's pain
But people change, Lord knows I've been no saint
In my own way, regret choices I've made
How do I say I'm sorry? How do I say I'm sorry?
I was scared, I was unprepared
Oh, for the things you said
If I could undo that I hurt you
I would do anything for us to make it through
Draw me a smile and save me tonight
I am a blank page waiting for you to bring me to life
Paint me a heart, let me be your art
I am a blank page waiting for life to start
Let our hearts stop and beat as one together
Let out hearts stop and beat as one forever
How can I erase decisions I've made?
How do I go back, what more can I say?
All that remains are hearts filled with shame
How do we say we're sorry? How do we say we're sorry
I was scared, I was unprepared
Oh, for the things you said
If I could undo that I hurt you
I would do anything for us to make it through
Draw me a smile and save me tonight
I am a blank page waiting for you to bring me to life
Paint me a heart, let me be your art
I am a blank page waiting for life to start
Let our hearts stop and beat as one together
Let out hearts stop and beat as one forever
I'd go back in time and I'll realize
Our spirits aligned and we'd never die
Draw me a smile and save me tonight
I'll be your blank page waiting for you to bring me to life
Paint me a heart, let me be your art
I am a blank page waiting for life to start
Let our hearts start and beat as one together
Let our hearts start and beat as one forever
Credits
