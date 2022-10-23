Lirik Lagu Beside You - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Beside You - 5 Seconds of Summer

Within a minute, I was all packed up

I've got a ticket to another world

I don't want to go, I don't want to go

Silent words are hard to speak

When your thoughts are all I see

"Don't ever leave," she said to me

When we both fall asleep underneath the same sky

To the beat of our hearts at the same time

So close but so far away

Can you hear me?

She sleeps alone

My heart wants to come home

I wish I was, I wish I was beside you

She lies awake

I'm tryna find the words to say

I wish I was, I wish I was beside you

Another day and I'm somewhere new

I made a promise that I'll come home soon

Bring me back, bring me back to you

When we both wake up underneath the same sun

Time stops, I wish that I could rewind

So close, but so far away

She sleeps alone

My heart wants to come home

I wish I was, I wish I was beside you

She lies awake

I'm tryna find the words to say

I wish I was, I wish I was beside you

There are pieces of us both

Under every city light

And they're shining as we fade into the night

She sleeps alone

My heart wants to come home

I wish I was, I wish I was

She sleeps alone

My heart wants to come home

I wish I was, I wish I was beside you

She lies awake

I'm tryna find the words to say

I wish I was, I wish I was beside you