Lirik Lagu Beside You - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Beside You - 5 Seconds of Summer
Within a minute, I was all packed up
I've got a ticket to another world
I don't want to go, I don't want to go
Silent words are hard to speak
When your thoughts are all I see
"Don't ever leave," she said to me
When we both fall asleep underneath the same sky
To the beat of our hearts at the same time
So close but so far away
Can you hear me?
She sleeps alone
My heart wants to come home
I wish I was, I wish I was beside you
She lies awake
I'm tryna find the words to say
I wish I was, I wish I was beside you
Another day and I'm somewhere new
I made a promise that I'll come home soon
Bring me back, bring me back to you
When we both wake up underneath the same sun
Time stops, I wish that I could rewind
So close, but so far away
She sleeps alone
My heart wants to come home
I wish I was, I wish I was beside you
She lies awake
I'm tryna find the words to say
I wish I was, I wish I was beside you
There are pieces of us both
Under every city light
And they're shining as we fade into the night
She sleeps alone
My heart wants to come home
I wish I was, I wish I was
She sleeps alone
My heart wants to come home
I wish I was, I wish I was beside you
She lies awake
I'm tryna find the words to say
I wish I was, I wish I was beside you
Artikel Pilihan