Lirik Lagu Beside You - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 23 Oktober 2022, 03:06 WIB
5 Seconds of Summer.
5 Seconds of Summer.

Beside You - 5 Seconds of Summer

Within a minute, I was all packed up
I've got a ticket to another world
I don't want to go, I don't want to go
Silent words are hard to speak
When your thoughts are all I see
"Don't ever leave," she said to me

When we both fall asleep underneath the same sky
To the beat of our hearts at the same time
So close but so far away
Can you hear me?

She sleeps alone
My heart wants to come home
I wish I was, I wish I was beside you
She lies awake
I'm tryna find the words to say
I wish I was, I wish I was beside you

Another day and I'm somewhere new
I made a promise that I'll come home soon
Bring me back, bring me back to you

When we both wake up underneath the same sun
Time stops, I wish that I could rewind
So close, but so far away

She sleeps alone
My heart wants to come home
I wish I was, I wish I was beside you
She lies awake
I'm tryna find the words to say
I wish I was, I wish I was beside you

There are pieces of us both
Under every city light
And they're shining as we fade into the night

She sleeps alone
My heart wants to come home
I wish I was, I wish I was

She sleeps alone
My heart wants to come home
I wish I was, I wish I was beside you
She lies awake
I'm tryna find the words to say
I wish I was, I wish I was beside you

Editor: Rio Rizky Pangestu

