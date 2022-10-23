Lirik Lagu CRZY - Kehlani dan Fakta di Baliknya

CRZY - Kehlani

Crazy

I go, I go, I go, I go

Everything I do, I do it with a passion

If I gotta be a bitch, I'ma be a bad one (yeah)

I'm AI with the designs, du-ragging (uh)

Bounce back game good, why we talkin' practice?

Yeah, yeah, yeah

Pull up, score when I want to (skrrt)

Best thing next to Heaven (yeah)

They be tryna count me out though (yeah)

I'm just countin', countin' blessing's

A real woman 'bout her paper

Niggas don't know where I came from

Boy, I really, really came up

You never could say I'm lacking

All this shit I've been through

Only made me more real than assassin

I kill 'em, I kill 'em, I kill 'em with compassion

And baby, if they askin'

Tell 'em, tell 'em, tell 'em, tell 'em

I go, I go, I go, I go crazy, crazy

I go, I go, I go, I go crazy, crazy

Live for the challenge, only makes me stronger

One more reason to turn up on 'em

I go, I go, I go, I go crazy, crazy

Lit, lit, lit, lit

Only L I take is to the face

You showed up to see me lose

But I overcome so you overcame

Basic, basic

Ain't nothin' 'bout me basic

Crazy, I'm crazy

Better watch what you say to me 'cause

Young Sway got the answers (yeah)

Give 'em hell, give 'em pressure (ayy)

VIP couch, no manners (uh)

Dirty-dirty-dirty dancin' (ayy)

Take a look at what I did

Go full circle with the wrist

Whippin'-whippin' up the grits (whip)

Get a handful of this nasty

I got it, I got it, I got it

And you gon' respect it

Ain't nothin', ain't nothin', gon' stop me from makin' it happen

So baby, if they askin'

Tell 'em, tell 'em, tell 'em, tell 'em

I go, I go, I go, I go crazy, crazy

I go, I go, I go, I go crazy, crazy

Live for the challenge, only makes me stronger

One more reason to turn up on 'em

I go, I go, I go, I go crazy, crazy

I go, I go, I go, I go, crazy

I go, I go, I go, I go, crazy

Crazy

Crazy

Credit

Artis: Kehlani

Album: SweetSexySavage

Dirilis: 2016

Genre: R&B/Soul

Penulis lagu: Brittany “Chi” Coney / Denisia “Blu June” Andrews / Kehlani

