Lirik Lagu CRZY - Kehlani dan Fakta di Baliknya

Crazy
I go, I go, I go, I go
Everything I do, I do it with a passion
If I gotta be a bitch, I'ma be a bad one (yeah)
I'm AI with the designs, du-ragging (uh)
Bounce back game good, why we talkin' practice?
Yeah, yeah, yeah
Pull up, score when I want to (skrrt)
Best thing next to Heaven (yeah)
They be tryna count me out though (yeah)
I'm just countin', countin' blessing's
A real woman 'bout her paper
Niggas don't know where I came from
Boy, I really, really came up
You never could say I'm lacking
All this shit I've been through
Only made me more real than assassin
I kill 'em, I kill 'em, I kill 'em with compassion
And baby, if they askin'
Tell 'em, tell 'em, tell 'em, tell 'em
I go, I go, I go, I go crazy, crazy
I go, I go, I go, I go crazy, crazy
Live for the challenge, only makes me stronger
One more reason to turn up on 'em
I go, I go, I go, I go crazy, crazy
Lit, lit, lit, lit
Only L I take is to the face
You showed up to see me lose
But I overcome so you overcame
Basic, basic
Ain't nothin' 'bout me basic
Crazy, I'm crazy
Better watch what you say to me 'cause
Young Sway got the answers (yeah)
Give 'em hell, give 'em pressure (ayy)
VIP couch, no manners (uh)
Dirty-dirty-dirty dancin' (ayy)
Take a look at what I did
Go full circle with the wrist
Whippin'-whippin' up the grits (whip)
Get a handful of this nasty
I got it, I got it, I got it
And you gon' respect it
Ain't nothin', ain't nothin', gon' stop me from makin' it happen
So baby, if they askin'
Tell 'em, tell 'em, tell 'em, tell 'em
I go, I go, I go, I go crazy, crazy
I go, I go, I go, I go crazy, crazy
Live for the challenge, only makes me stronger
One more reason to turn up on 'em
I go, I go, I go, I go crazy, crazy
I go, I go, I go, I go, crazy
I go, I go, I go, I go, crazy
Crazy
Crazy
Credit
Artis: Kehlani
Album: SweetSexySavage
Dirilis: 2016
Genre: R&B/Soul
Penulis lagu: Brittany “Chi” Coney / Denisia “Blu June” Andrews / Kehlani
Fakta di Balik Lagu
Artikel Pilihan