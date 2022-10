Por Favor (Spanglish Version) - Fifth Harmony ft. Pit Bull

Mr. Worldwide (Ahh-ha)

With the beautiful, sexy, sophisticated Fifth Harmony (Mm-mm)

I already seen you, mami, need a TLC (yeah)

And I ain't too proud to beg just like TLC

I got a good head on my shoulders, if you know what I mean

That's when I called her over and told her "Mami, ven aquí"

¿De dónde eres, cuál es tu nombre? (Mm-hm)