Lirik Lagu Heartbreak Girl - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Heartbreak Girl - 5 Seconds of Summer
You call me up, it's like a broken record
Saying that your heart hurts
That you'll never get over him getting over you
And you end up crying and I end up lyin'
'Cause I'm just a sucker for anything that you do
And when the phone call finally ends
You say, "Thanks for bein' a friend"
Am I goin' in circles again and again?
I dedicate this song to you
The one who never sees the truth
That I could take away your hurt
Heartbreak girl
Hold you tight straight through the daylight
I'm right here, when you gonna realise
That I'm your cure?
Heartbreak girl
I bite my tongue, but I wanna scream out
You could be with me now
But I end up tellin' you what you wanna hear
But you're not ready and it's so frustrating
He treats you so bad and I'm so good to you, it's not fair
And when the phone call finally ends
You say, "I'll call you tomorrow at 10"
And I'm stuck in the friendzone again and again
I dedicate this song to you
The one who never sees the truth
That I could take away your hurt
Heartbreak girl
Hold you tight straight through the daylight
I'm right here, when you gonna realise
That I'm your cure?
Heartbreak girl
I know someday it's gonna happen
And you'll finally forget the day you met him
Sometimes, you're so close to your confession
I gotta get it through your head
That you belong with me instead
I dedicate this song to you
The one who never sees the truth
That I could take away your hurt
Heartbreak girl
Hold you tight straight through the daylight
I'm right here, when you gonna realise
That I'm your cure?
Heartbreak girl
I dedicate this song to you
The one who never sees the truth
That I could take away your hurt
Heartbreak girl
Hold you tight straight through the daylight
I'm right here, when you gonna realise
That I'm your cure?
Heartbreak girl
Credit
Artikel Pilihan