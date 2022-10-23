Lirik Lagu Heartbreak Girl - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Heartbreak Girl - 5 Seconds of Summer

You call me up, it's like a broken record

Saying that your heart hurts

That you'll never get over him getting over you

And you end up crying and I end up lyin'

'Cause I'm just a sucker for anything that you do

And when the phone call finally ends

You say, "Thanks for bein' a friend"

Am I goin' in circles again and again?

I dedicate this song to you

The one who never sees the truth

That I could take away your hurt

Heartbreak girl

Hold you tight straight through the daylight

I'm right here, when you gonna realise

That I'm your cure?

Heartbreak girl

I bite my tongue, but I wanna scream out

You could be with me now

But I end up tellin' you what you wanna hear

But you're not ready and it's so frustrating

He treats you so bad and I'm so good to you, it's not fair

And when the phone call finally ends

You say, "I'll call you tomorrow at 10"

And I'm stuck in the friendzone again and again

I dedicate this song to you

The one who never sees the truth

That I could take away your hurt

Heartbreak girl

Hold you tight straight through the daylight

I'm right here, when you gonna realise

That I'm your cure?

Heartbreak girl

I know someday it's gonna happen

And you'll finally forget the day you met him

Sometimes, you're so close to your confession

I gotta get it through your head

That you belong with me instead

I dedicate this song to you

The one who never sees the truth

That I could take away your hurt

Heartbreak girl

Hold you tight straight through the daylight

I'm right here, when you gonna realise

That I'm your cure?

Heartbreak girl

I dedicate this song to you

The one who never sees the truth

That I could take away your hurt

Heartbreak girl

Hold you tight straight through the daylight

I'm right here, when you gonna realise

That I'm your cure?

Heartbreak girl

