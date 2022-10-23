Lirik Lagu Candlelight - Zhavia dan Fakta di Baliknya

Candlelight - Zhavia

Burn, burn, burn, burn

Dark space

I'm slipping into dangerous ways

Looking for a familiar face

Not too far from home

And it's all

It's all, all too much

When you can't see the shiny under the rust

So you hide away, sheltered from the rain

And I've been getting tired of all these patterns

I see your writing on the wall

And I've been walking through my own disaster

Thinking it's time to move on

I don't wanna run from a bullet

Gotta leave my candlelight burning

If it goes out, I would lose it

Gotta let my candlelight burn, burn, burn

I feel something pulling

Gotta leave my candlelight burning

If it goes out, I would lose it

Gotta let my candlelight burn, burn, burn, burn

Here I lay

In my bed with everything I hate

Dreaming of a distant place

But I'm half way gone

Do you laugh or do you cry?

Do you give up or do you try?

Do you live a lie or live a life?

Who am I?

Who am I?

And I've been getting tired of all these patterns

I see your writing on the wall

And I've been walking through my own disaster

Thinking it's time to move on

I don't wanna run from a bullet

Gotta leave my candlelight burning

If it goes out, I would lose it

Gotta let my candlelight burn, burn, burn

I feel something pulling

Gotta leave my candlelight burning

If it goes out, I would lose it

Gotta let my candlelight burn, burn, burn, burn

Bullet

Ooh-ooh, yeah

Burning

Lose it

Burn, burn, burn, burn

Bullet

Yeah

Burning

Lose it

Mm-hmm

Burn, burn, burn, burn

Artis: Zhavia

Album: 17

Tahun: 2019

Genre: Rhythm and blues, R&B/Soul

Penulis lagu: Ron Allen, Joseph Somers-morales, Donald Cody Tarpley, Carisa Zhavia Ward