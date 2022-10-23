Lirik Lagu Candlelight - Zhavia dan Fakta di Baliknya

Candlelight - Zhavia
Burn, burn, burn, burn
Dark space
I'm slipping into dangerous ways
Looking for a familiar face
Not too far from home
And it's all
It's all, all too much
When you can't see the shiny under the rust
So you hide away, sheltered from the rain
And I've been getting tired of all these patterns
I see your writing on the wall
And I've been walking through my own disaster
Thinking it's time to move on
I don't wanna run from a bullet
Gotta leave my candlelight burning
If it goes out, I would lose it
Gotta let my candlelight burn, burn, burn
I feel something pulling
Gotta leave my candlelight burning
If it goes out, I would lose it
Gotta let my candlelight burn, burn, burn, burn
Here I lay
In my bed with everything I hate
Dreaming of a distant place
But I'm half way gone
Do you laugh or do you cry?
Do you give up or do you try?
Do you live a lie or live a life?
Who am I?
Who am I?
And I've been getting tired of all these patterns
I see your writing on the wall
And I've been walking through my own disaster
Thinking it's time to move on
I don't wanna run from a bullet
Gotta leave my candlelight burning
If it goes out, I would lose it
Gotta let my candlelight burn, burn, burn
I feel something pulling
Gotta leave my candlelight burning
If it goes out, I would lose it
Gotta let my candlelight burn, burn, burn, burn
Bullet
Ooh-ooh, yeah
Burning
Lose it
Burn, burn, burn, burn
Bullet
Yeah
Burning
Lose it
Mm-hmm
Burn, burn, burn, burn
Artis: Zhavia
Album: 17
Tahun: 2019
Genre: Rhythm and blues, R&B/Soul
Penulis lagu: Ron Allen, Joseph Somers-morales, Donald Cody Tarpley, Carisa Zhavia Ward
