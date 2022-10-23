Lirik Lagu 7 Rings – Ariana Grande dan Fakta di Baliknya

7 Rings – Ariana Grande

Yeah, breakfast at Tiffany's and bottles of bubbles

Girls with tattoos who like getting in trouble

Lashes and diamonds, ATM machines

Buy myself all of my favorite things (yeah)

Been through some bad shit, I should be a sad bitch

Who woulda thought it'd turn me to a savage?

Rather be tied up with calls and not strings

Write my own checks like I write what I sing, yeah (yeah)

My wrist, stop watchin', my neck is flossy

Make big deposits, my gloss is poppin'

You like my hair? Gee, thanks, just bought it

I see it, I like it, I want it, I got it (yeah)

I want it, I got it, I want it, I got it

I want it, I got it, I want it, I got it

You like my hair? Gee, thanks, just bought it

I see it, I like it, I want it, I got it (yeah)

Wearing a ring, but ain't gon' be no "Mrs."

Bought matching diamonds for six of my bitches

I'd rather spoil all my friends with my riches

Think retail therapy my new addiction