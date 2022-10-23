Lirik Lagu Humility - Gorillaz dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Gorillaz.
Lirik lagu Gorillaz.

Humility - Gorillaz

Calling the world from isolation
'Cause right now, that's the ball where we be chained
And if you're coming back to find me
You'd better have good aim
Shoot it true
I need you in the picture
That's why I'm calling you (calling you)

I'm the lonely twin, the left hand
Reset myself and get back on track
I don't want this isolation
See the state I'm in now?

Callin' the hunter with a rifle
'Cause right now that's the ball where we be chained
Shoot it true
I want you in the picture
That's why I'm calling you (calling you)

I'm the lonely twin, the left hand
Reset myself and get back on track
I don't want this isolation
See the state I'm in now?

If I pick it up when I know that it's broken
Do I put it back?
Or do I head out on to the lonesome trail and let you down?

I'm the lonely twin, the left hand
I don't want this isolation
See the state I'm in now?
If I pick it up when I know that it's broken
Do I put it back?
Or do I head out on to the lonesome trail and let you go?

Credit

Artis: Gorillaz
Album: The Now Now
Dirilis: 2018
Genre: Alternatif/Indie, R&B/Soul, Pop, Hip Hop/Rap

