Lirik Lagu English Love Affair - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

English Love Affair - 5 Seconds of Summer

Woo!

It started on a weekend in May

I was looking for attention, needed intervention

Felt somebody looking at me

With a powder white complexion, feeling the connection

The way she looked was so ridiculous

Every single step had me waiting for the next

Before I knew it, it was serious

Dragged me out a bar to the back seat of her car

When the lights go out, she's all I ever think about

The picture burnin' in my brain, kissin' in the rain

I can't forget my English love affair

Today, I'm seven thousand miles away

The movie playin' in my head of her king-size bed

Means I can't forget my English love affair

Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh

My English love affair

Next thing we were back at her place

A hideaway in Mayfair, all the great and good there

Drinkin' all the way to third base

Princess getting naked, falling on their faces

The storyline was so ridiculous

Every single step had me begging for the next

Before I knew it, it was serious

Dragged me up the stairs and it wasn't ending there

When the lights go out (Lights go out), she's all I ever think about (Think about)

The picture burnin' in my brain, kissin' in the rain

I can't forget my English love affair

Today, I'm seven thousand miles away

The movie playin' in my head of her king-size bed

Means I can't forget my English love affair

Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh