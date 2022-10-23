Lirik Lagu English Love Affair - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

English Love Affair - 5 Seconds of Summer
Woo!
It started on a weekend in May
I was looking for attention, needed intervention
Felt somebody looking at me
With a powder white complexion, feeling the connection
The way she looked was so ridiculous
Every single step had me waiting for the next
Before I knew it, it was serious
Dragged me out a bar to the back seat of her car
When the lights go out, she's all I ever think about
The picture burnin' in my brain, kissin' in the rain
I can't forget my English love affair
Today, I'm seven thousand miles away
The movie playin' in my head of her king-size bed
Means I can't forget my English love affair
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh
My English love affair
Next thing we were back at her place
A hideaway in Mayfair, all the great and good there
Drinkin' all the way to third base
Princess getting naked, falling on their faces
The storyline was so ridiculous
Every single step had me begging for the next
Before I knew it, it was serious
Dragged me up the stairs and it wasn't ending there
When the lights go out (Lights go out), she's all I ever think about (Think about)
The picture burnin' in my brain, kissin' in the rain
I can't forget my English love affair
Today, I'm seven thousand miles away
The movie playin' in my head of her king-size bed
Means I can't forget my English love affair
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh
Artikel Pilihan