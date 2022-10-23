Lirik Lagu Lowkey – NIKI dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lowkey – NIKI

Wonder what I'll do when the cops come through

And the whiskey's run out

'Cause I've been lookin' at you since half past two

Wanna take this downtown?

This liquid courage got me way too honest

Put your phone on vibrate, let's catch a vibe, babe

While the sun's down

Hush now, I know we're a little too fucked up to stay still, love

Be as quiet as you can, 'cause if anyone sees

They'll just blow shit up

I don't gotta know if you're taken

I'll just let ya know bedroom's vacant

No one's gotta know, just us and the moon 'til the sun starts wakin'

Up's the only direction I see

As long as we keep this

Low, low, low, low, low, low, low, low-key (ah, ah, ah, ah)

You ain't even gotta lo- lo- lo- lo- lo- lo- lo-love me (ah, ah, ah, ah)

Us in a king-size, keep it a secret

Say I'm your queen, I don't wanna leave this

Low, low, low, low, low, low, low, low-key

Wizard with words tellin' me my energy's so bewitchin'

So I'll go first, there's an open bar, let's close this distance

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh my, don't make me have to spell it all night

I don't really give a fuck 'bout all the "he said, she said" bullshit

So pick your poison, love, let's go somewhere a little more exclusive

Take a shot, take a chance, take my hand, boy

Tension so intense like an asteroid

Be discreet, gotta dodge all the tabloids

Let's not think too much, there ain't no problems

So long as we keep this

Low, low, low, low, low, low, low, low-key (ah, ah, ah, ah)

You ain't even gotta lo- lo- lo- lo- lo- lo- lo-love me (ah, ah, ah, ah)

Us in a king-size, keep it a secret

Say I'm your queen, I don't wanna leave this

Low, low, low, low, low, low, low, low-key

low-key, low-key

low-key, low-key

Artis: NIKI

Album: Wanna take this downtown?

Dirilis: 2019

Genre: R&B/Soul

Penulis lagu: Juan Guerrieri Maril, Maisie Hannah Peters, Nicole Zefanya Chng