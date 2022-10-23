Lirik Lagu Lowkey – NIKI dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lowkey – NIKI
Wonder what I'll do when the cops come through
And the whiskey's run out
'Cause I've been lookin' at you since half past two
Wanna take this downtown?
This liquid courage got me way too honest
Put your phone on vibrate, let's catch a vibe, babe
While the sun's down
Hush now, I know we're a little too fucked up to stay still, love
Be as quiet as you can, 'cause if anyone sees
They'll just blow shit up
I don't gotta know if you're taken
I'll just let ya know bedroom's vacant
No one's gotta know, just us and the moon 'til the sun starts wakin'
Up's the only direction I see
As long as we keep this
Low, low, low, low, low, low, low, low-key (ah, ah, ah, ah)
You ain't even gotta lo- lo- lo- lo- lo- lo- lo-love me (ah, ah, ah, ah)
Us in a king-size, keep it a secret
Say I'm your queen, I don't wanna leave this
Low, low, low, low, low, low, low, low-key
Wizard with words tellin' me my energy's so bewitchin'
So I'll go first, there's an open bar, let's close this distance
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh my, don't make me have to spell it all night
I don't really give a fuck 'bout all the "he said, she said" bullshit
So pick your poison, love, let's go somewhere a little more exclusive
Take a shot, take a chance, take my hand, boy
Tension so intense like an asteroid
Be discreet, gotta dodge all the tabloids
Let's not think too much, there ain't no problems
So long as we keep this
Low, low, low, low, low, low, low, low-key (ah, ah, ah, ah)
You ain't even gotta lo- lo- lo- lo- lo- lo- lo-love me (ah, ah, ah, ah)
Us in a king-size, keep it a secret
Say I'm your queen, I don't wanna leave this
Low, low, low, low, low, low, low, low-key
low-key, low-key
low-key, low-key
Artis: NIKI
Album: Wanna take this downtown?
Dirilis: 2019
Genre: R&B/Soul
Penulis lagu: Juan Guerrieri Maril, Maisie Hannah Peters, Nicole Zefanya Chng
