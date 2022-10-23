Lirik Lagu Beatbox – NCT DREAM dan Fakta di Baliknya

Beatbox – NCT DREAM

Yeah

Baenneun sungan Heartbeat bum bum bum

Cool kid daun Kick on the drum drum drum

Sugar pop! I got some some some

Momi baneunghae Like a morning call

Uh mwol hadeun dallajigil wonhamyeon

Gaman gidariji malgo himkkeot sori naejilleo

Dance the dance the dance dance

Tto han beon sesangeul heundeureo bolge

Watch me ooh 24/7 ajik bujokae

Deullini

Hamkke inneun maeil Put it on replay

Yeah michyeobeoril hap mandeureo (yeah yeah)

Make a Beatbox box teoteuryeo (yeah yeah)

Moilsurok wanbyeokan gunghap

Everywhere I go bring the Beatbox

Yeah jigeum ollata uri Flow (yeah yeah)

Make a Beatbox box teoteuryeo (yeah yeah)

Nae moksori jachega eumak

Everywhere I go bring the Beatbox

Everywhere I go bring the Beatbox

Everywhere I go bring the Beatbox

Jangnan eomneun jangdan Boom boom boom

Matbomyeon jungdokdoel geol Yum yum yum

Neoui meoritsoge Ring ring ring ullyeo

Ttara hago sipge dwae geunyang Listen up

Ibe buteo Like a snack

Dasi Repeat doeneun Trap

I rideum Make it pop like soda

Yeah gwie Pop like soda

Yeah cheoeum neukkineun New flavor