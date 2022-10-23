Lirik Lagu Don’t Think They Know - Chris Brown feat. Aaliyah dan Fakta di Baliknya

Don’t Think They Know - Chris Brown feat Aaliyah

Don't think they know the truth

Say they saw (A-A-to the L-I-Y-A-H)

I don't think they know, how could they know

I don't think they know the truth

Say they saw

I don't think they know, how could they know

Don't let them tell you any different

Yea yea yeah they don't know about us, they don't know about it

I owe it all to you

Yea yea yeah they don't know about us, they don't know about it

And as much as I messed up, always give me your best love

Yea yea yeah they don't know about us, they don't know about it

Sometimes I wonder what I did to deserve you

Yea yea yeah they don't know about us, they don't know about it

They gon' talk about it (gon' talk about it)

Gon' try to change your mind about it

Gon' tell you things you don't wanna hear

But we good (don't worry 'bout it)

So when they talk about (they talk about it)

Just let 'em know we already got it

Just tell 'em that we gon' work at it, we good (don't worry 'bout it)

I don't think they know the truth

Say they saw

I don't think they know, how could they know

I don't think they know the truth

Say they saw

I don't think they know, how could they know

Don't listen to (how could they know?)

What people say (how could they know?)

They don't know about (how could they know?)

'Bout you and me (how could they know?)

At my best you love me

Yea yea yeah they don't know about us, they don't know about it

Even though I act my worse

Yea yea yeah they don't know about us, they don't know about it

And I know that it's different, feels like we're best friends, we connected

They don't know about us, they don't know about it

What did I do to deserve you

Yea yea yeah they don't know about us, they don't know about it

They gon' talk about it (gon' talk about it)

Gon' try to change your mind about it

Gon' tell you things you don't wanna hear

But we good (don't worry 'bout it)

So when they talk about (they talk about it)

Just let 'em know we already got it

Just tell 'em that we gon' work at it, we good (don't worry 'bout it)

I don't think they know the truth

Say they saw

I don't think they know, how could they know

I don't think they know the truth (say they saw)

Say they saw

I don't think they know, how could they know

Don't listen to (how could they know?)

What people say (how could they know?)

They don't know about (how could they know?)

'Bout you and me

How could they know?

How could they know?

They don't know about us, they don't know about it (how could they know?)

How could they know?

They don't know about us, they don't know about it (how could they know?)

I thank you for the autographs

And the cheers over the years

You stood by me, you didn't doubt me

I think you want some more

I do more than sing

I'm older now, actin' now

Plus I got my own movie now (ooh yeah)

After all the awards

That they gave me, you stood by me

You didn't play me, you didn't doubt me

Think you want some more

I truly believe that

If it wasn't all for you

I don't know what I would do