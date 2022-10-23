Lirik Lagu Don’t Think They Know - Chris Brown feat. Aaliyah dan Fakta di Baliknya

Don’t Think They Know - Chris Brown feat Aaliyah
Don't think they know the truth
Say they saw (A-A-to the L-I-Y-A-H)
I don't think they know, how could they know
I don't think they know the truth
Say they saw
I don't think they know, how could they know
Don't let them tell you any different
Yea yea yeah they don't know about us, they don't know about it
I owe it all to you
Yea yea yeah they don't know about us, they don't know about it
And as much as I messed up, always give me your best love
Yea yea yeah they don't know about us, they don't know about it
Sometimes I wonder what I did to deserve you
Yea yea yeah they don't know about us, they don't know about it
They gon' talk about it (gon' talk about it)
Gon' try to change your mind about it
Gon' tell you things you don't wanna hear
But we good (don't worry 'bout it)
So when they talk about (they talk about it)
Just let 'em know we already got it
Just tell 'em that we gon' work at it, we good (don't worry 'bout it)
I don't think they know the truth
Say they saw
I don't think they know, how could they know
I don't think they know the truth
Say they saw
I don't think they know, how could they know
Don't listen to (how could they know?)
What people say (how could they know?)
They don't know about (how could they know?)
'Bout you and me (how could they know?)
At my best you love me
Yea yea yeah they don't know about us, they don't know about it
Even though I act my worse
Yea yea yeah they don't know about us, they don't know about it
And I know that it's different, feels like we're best friends, we connected
They don't know about us, they don't know about it
What did I do to deserve you
Yea yea yeah they don't know about us, they don't know about it
They gon' talk about it (gon' talk about it)
Gon' try to change your mind about it
Gon' tell you things you don't wanna hear
But we good (don't worry 'bout it)
So when they talk about (they talk about it)
Just let 'em know we already got it
Just tell 'em that we gon' work at it, we good (don't worry 'bout it)
I don't think they know the truth
Say they saw
I don't think they know, how could they know
I don't think they know the truth (say they saw)
Say they saw
I don't think they know, how could they know
Don't listen to (how could they know?)
What people say (how could they know?)
They don't know about (how could they know?)
'Bout you and me
How could they know?
How could they know?
They don't know about us, they don't know about it (how could they know?)
How could they know?
They don't know about us, they don't know about it (how could they know?)
I thank you for the autographs
And the cheers over the years
You stood by me, you didn't doubt me
I think you want some more
I do more than sing
I'm older now, actin' now
Plus I got my own movie now (ooh yeah)
After all the awards
That they gave me, you stood by me
You didn't play me, you didn't doubt me
Think you want some more
I truly believe that
If it wasn't all for you
I don't know what I would do
Artikel Pilihan