Lirik Lagu Love Somebody - Maroon 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

I know your insides are feeling so hollow
And it's a hard pill for you to swallow, yeah
But if I fall for you, I'll never recover
If I fall for you, I'll never be the same
I really wanna love somebody
I really wanna dance the night away
I know we're only half way there
But you can take me all the way, if you take me all the way
I really wanna touch somebody
I think about you every single day
I know we're only half way there
But you can take me all the way, you can take me all the way
You're such a hard act for me to follow
Love me today don't leave me tomorrow, yeah
But if I fall for you, I'll never recover
If I fall for you, I'll never be the same
I really wanna love somebody
I really wanna dance the night away
I know we're only half way there
But take me all the way, if you can take me all the way
I really wanna touch somebody
I think about you every single day
I know we're only half way there
But you can take me all the way, if you can take me all the way
Oh, oh, oh, oh oh oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh oh oh
I don't know where to start, I'm just a little lost
I wanna feel like we're never gonna ever stop
I don't know what to do, I'm right in front of you
Asking you to stay, you should stay, stay with me tonight, yeah
I really wanna love somebody
I really wanna dance the night away
I know we're only half way there
But take me all the way, if you can take me all the way
I really wanna touch somebody
I think about you every single day
I know we're only half way there
But take me all the way, if you can take me all the way
Oh, oh, oh, oh oh oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh oh oh
Take me all the way, if you take me all the way, yeah
Artikel Pilihan