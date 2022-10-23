Lirik Lagu Love Somebody - Maroon 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Love Somebody – Maroon 5

I know your insides are feeling so hollow

And it's a hard pill for you to swallow, yeah

But if I fall for you, I'll never recover

If I fall for you, I'll never be the same

I really wanna love somebody

I really wanna dance the night away

I know we're only half way there

But you can take me all the way, if you take me all the way

I really wanna touch somebody

I think about you every single day

I know we're only half way there

But you can take me all the way, you can take me all the way

You're such a hard act for me to follow

Love me today don't leave me tomorrow, yeah

But if I fall for you, I'll never recover

If I fall for you, I'll never be the same

I really wanna love somebody

I really wanna dance the night away

I know we're only half way there

But take me all the way, if you can take me all the way

I really wanna touch somebody

I think about you every single day

I know we're only half way there

But you can take me all the way, if you can take me all the way

Oh, oh, oh, oh oh oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh oh oh

I don't know where to start, I'm just a little lost

I wanna feel like we're never gonna ever stop

I don't know what to do, I'm right in front of you

Asking you to stay, you should stay, stay with me tonight, yeah

I really wanna love somebody

I really wanna dance the night away

I know we're only half way there

But take me all the way, if you can take me all the way

I really wanna touch somebody

I think about you every single day

I know we're only half way there

But take me all the way, if you can take me all the way

Oh, oh, oh, oh oh oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh oh oh

Take me all the way, if you take me all the way, yeah