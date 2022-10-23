Lirik Lagu Payphone - Maroon 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Payphone - Maroon 5

I'm at a payphone trying to call home

All of my change I spent on you

Where have the times gone?

Baby, it's all wrong

Where are the plans we made for two?

Yeah, I, I know it's hard to remember

The people we used to be

It's even harder to picture

That you're not here next to me

You say it's too late to make it

But is it too late to try?

And in our time that you wasted

All of our bridges burned down

I've wasted my nights

You turned out the lights

Now I'm paralyzed

Still stuck in that time, when we called it love

But even the sun sets in paradise

I'm at a payphone, trying to call home

All of my change I spent on you

Where have the times gone?

Baby, it's all wrong

Where are the plans we made for two?

If "happy ever after" did exist

I would still be holding you like this

All those fairy tales are full of shit

One more fucking love song, I'll be sick, oh

You turned your back on tomorrow

'Cause you forgot yesterday

I gave you my love to borrow

But you just gave it away

You can't expect me to be fine

I don't expect you to care

I know I've said it before

But all of our bridges burned down

I've wasted my nights

You turned out the lights

Now I'm paralyzed

Still stuck in that time

When we called it love

But even the sun sets in paradise